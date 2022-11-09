KEY WEST — Film buffs can celebrate creativity and diversity with more than 75 cinematic offerings during the 11th annual Key West Film Festival. The 2022 event is set for Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 20.

Actor Chris Cooper, who won Academy and Golden Globe awards as Best Supporting Actor for his role as John Laroche in the 2002 Florida film “Adaptation” will attend in person to receive the Golden Key Award for Career Excellence and to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary. “Adaptation” follows a screenwriter’s struggle with writer’s block while adapting author Susan Orlean’s nonfiction book “The Orchid Thief.” The movie also stars Nicolas Cage and Meryl Streep.