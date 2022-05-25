TAVERNIER — The clank of an aluminum bat. The ‘pop’ of a softball meeting the sole of a leather glove when an outfielder makes a catch. The warm feeling of teammates gathering in front of the dugout to celebrate a home run or a golden glove-style play to stymie an opponent from scoring.
These are the sights and sounds of the Upper Keys Men’s Softball League and the Upper Keys Co-Ed Softball League.
Competition is year-round for the local recreational leagues serving the upper end of the island chain, with the men’s league converging on the diamond on Wednesday nights and the co-ed league taking the field on Thursdays.
All games are hosted on the north field at Harry Harris Park in Tavernier. Wednesday games are 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., while Thursday games take place at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Seasons take place on a rotating schedule, with each cycle lasting two and a half months.
The leagues are currently in their May-July season, with the slate consisting of eight contests for co-ed’s and 10 for the men.
Following the end of the regular season, the Upper Keys Men’s Softball League plays for a championship trophy, with teams competing for the top prize in a single-elimination postseason tournament. The Upper Keys Co-Ed Softball League participates in a double-elimination bracket.
The men’s league consists of five teams, while the co-ed league has three. The co-ed league is actively seeking a fourth team, though, and both leagues are searching for additional players and umpires.
Formerly, the leagues were divided into men’s and women’s divisions, with the former consisting of 15 teams and the latter totaling seven. A reboot of the former product launched in 2019, and as interest in both associations build, league director Herb Tiedemann is willing to make way for teams that end up joining late.
“We’re always open to teams that come in and play. I told the team captains and managers that if a fourth and fifth team wanted to join, they can catch up and play makeup games,” he said.
Games have a fun-to-follow format to keep interest high and time short, considering other commitments players must consider, including work, family and more.
Games are limited to one hour, and if a team doesn’t have enough players, there is no need to worry.
“If you are short a player on a particular night, you can pick up three players from the other team to help you out for that night,” Tiedemann said.
The reason for this is simple. “If there’s a forfeit, you lose all that interest, and nobody’s going to come back. If that happens, you’re going to lose your league.”
There’s also a mercy rule involved, with a maximum number of runs per inning capped at five during the first six innings.
“Once you score five runs or get three outs, then you change sides. The reason for that is to not have a team beat an opponent 40-2. There’s no reason to rub it in to somebody,” he said.
This all-inclusive setting is a blueprint designed to welcome players of all skill levels.
Tiedemann, who has 33 years of experience running sports programs and fulfills a part-time role as a football and volleyball referee at Coral Shores High School and Key West High School, is full of innovative ideas to keep games fast-paced, fun and fair for all ballplayers.
All are welcome, including those who have never played the sport.
“Come out and learn to try something new, that’s what it’s all about. We have a couple of players that have never tried softball before. It’s fun to watch them, and some of the things they do are crazy. But they’re willing to learn and have fun with it, and that’s the whole idea behind it,” Tiedemann said.
Anyone interested in playing or registering a team should contact Tiedemann at 305-522-3577.