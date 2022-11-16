KEY LARGO — Florida Keys Orchid Society will host a presentation on air plants by David Adamusko at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Key Largo Civic Club.
Adamusko will share the whimsy and bounty of his Key Largo garden. Election Day forced the orchid group to reschedule the presentation. Raffles are planned and the public is invited.
