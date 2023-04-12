KEY LARGO — The magic has come early for Key Largo School Drama Club Director Michele Zofchak and more than 50 students who will perform in the upcoming dual-language, English/Spanish, production of Disney’s “Aladdin.”

Recently the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys granted $11,000 to Key Largo School to support the production by supplying costumes for all students in the show. In addition to this grant, the foundation also awarded a $10,000 grant through its competitive grant process to KLS in 2022 to support re-establishing the drama program.