KEY LARGO — The magic has come early for Key Largo School Drama Club Director Michele Zofchak and more than 50 students who will perform in the upcoming dual-language, English/Spanish, production of Disney’s “Aladdin.”
Recently the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys granted $11,000 to Key Largo School to support the production by supplying costumes for all students in the show. In addition to this grant, the foundation also awarded a $10,000 grant through its competitive grant process to KLS in 2022 to support re-establishing the drama program.
“The opportunity to give our kids access to something as life changing as theater is the best,” Zofchak said. “The incorporation of the dual language script is helping reach so many families in the community and inviting them to be part of what Key Largo School is doing. The enthusiasm and excitement I see on the face of each kid at every rehearsal makes it all worthwhile. I am so grateful for the generous donations that enabled us to start this program.”
Since the COVID pandemic, the foundation’s Upper Keys Advisory Council has given preference to grants that support youth mental health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adolescents continue to report increased rates of anxiety, depression, isolation and other mental health issues compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Participation in performing arts, such as theater, has been shown to have positive outcomes for youth in a variety of areas: improving self-confidence and overall sense of wellbeing, increasing social connections, reducing anxiety and supporting academic performance.
The Upper Keys Advisory Council recommended this grant to support the purchase of costumes to elevate the students’ experience as this is the first drama production by the school in many years.
The council noted the inclusivity of this production, which also includes students from Ocean Studies Charter School, as well as its dual-language aspect, which makes the production accessible to a wider audience.
This grant was made possible by donors to the foundation’s Upper Keys Future Fund including Key Largo Yoga, Shell World, Unique Marine, The Fish House Restaurant and Seafood Market, anonymous donors, and DiagNation. Contributions to the Upper Keys Future Fund are currently being matched dollar-for-dollar by the foundation.