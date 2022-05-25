The Alzheimer’s Association ‘Brain Bus’ will visit Key Largo next month.
KEY LARGO — The Alzheimer’s Association ‘Brain Bus’ will visit the Key Largo Library from 9-11 a.m. June 13.
The public is invited to learn about the warning signs of dementia, steps to an accurate diagnosis, advancements in research and ways to care for the brain.
The visit is sponsored by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and the Agency on Aging.
The library is located at 101485 Overseas Highway in Tradewinds Plaza.
For more information, call the library at 305-451-2396 or visit Facebook.com/KeyLargoLibrary.
