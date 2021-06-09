ISLAMORADA — “Yacht Stops,” a reality TV show that recently premiered on Amazon Prime, will be coming to Bud N’ Mary’s Marina and Hog Heaven.
The concept of the new show is simple: a group of musicians, centered around frontwoman Angelyn, is put on a yacht for two months as its crew and will be making stops at various waterfront venues for live shows. Two of those stops will be in Islamorada.
The band will be playing from the deck of their yacht on Wednesday, June 9, at Bud N’ Mary’s on Upper Matecumbe Key and Sunday, June 13, at Hog Heaven on Windley Key.
Musician Charles Hedgepath co-created the show with Michael Bloom, who has decades of experience in the entertainment industry. Hedgepath spent time in the Florida Keys previously through John Oughton, a boat captain associated with Bud N’ Mary’s who serves as the yacht’s captain in the show. Oughton had invited Hedgepath to play at one of his gatherings, and he also played gigs at the Green Parrot in Key West and Hog Heaven. Hedgepath said of the Keys, “there’s no other place like it in America.” He added that his time in Islamorada was one of the best food excursions of his life.
The show’s band was built around lead singer and recording artist Angelyn Iturbide, auditions were held in Asheville, North Carolina, and soon after, the cast was transported to Islamorada to undergo “boat bootcamp” to learn how to crew the vessel. Aside from the frontwoman, the band consists of Brennan Dugan, described as a “jack of all trades” musician; Kelly Morris, a singer-songwriter based out of South Carolina; Jaze Urias, who began his career in architectural design before making the switch to music; and April B., whose style blends a wide variety of genres.
The watery concerts began May 14 at Shem Creek Marina in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and will conclude July 4 at the Miami Beach Marina.
Bloom originally had an idea for a show called “Bus Stop.” The concept was to take a group of virtually unknown musicians and jump-start their careers. But during the coronavirus pandemic, and after having spent some time in the Keys, Hedgepath suggested they make a slight alteration and set the show on a boat instead.
“Nobody really has anything like this. It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a really long time,” Hedgepath said.
But unlike the drama-centric mold most reality television holds dear, the point of “Yacht Stops” will not be creating artificial tension between cast members.
“It’s not a competition,” Hedgepath said. “We’re not giving out roses and nobody is getting voted off.”
In fact, the goal of the show is to help all the musicians thrive and go on to long and prosperous careers. That being said, Hedgepath expects some of the most entertaining moments of the show to come from the group of musicians going about crewing the yacht.
Hedgepath expects the show to continue for “years to come” and would like to move it to a variety of locations. At the same time, he wants to keep the Keys as an aspect of the show, since he views it as such a special place.
“There’s just so many things to do down here,” he said.