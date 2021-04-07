EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK — As someone who grew up in New England, where the ocean water is too cold to enter nine months out of the year and most of the terrain consists of small mountains and temperate forests, I was unsure of what to expect when going on a tour of the Everglades.
My guide, Garl Harrold, owner of Garl’s Coastal Kayaking, has been exploring and giving tours of the Everglades for almost two decades, and has a near encyclopedic knowledge of the flora, fauna and locations in the park. So much so that film production companies have hired him to serve as a locations expert.
Harrold, myself and one other customer set out from Robert Is Here, the iconic fruit stand and grocer in Homestead. Upon arrival in the park, we drove along a long, straight road when suddenly Harrold, leading our convoy, pulled over. We got out of our cars and he pointed out a lone alligator, sitting in the swampy grass perfectly still, mouth slightly open and staring with dead eyes at nothing in particular. It was the first alligator I had seen in the wild. We stood and took pictures of the seemingly prehistoric creature and other cars began to gather around, with tourists and cameras.
“Wherever I stop a crowd gathers,” Harrold said.
Harrold has an amazing eye for spotting wildlife. He stops every time there is a chance to see an animal. On one occasion, we stopped to see another alligator that was halfway into one of the tunnels which it uses to go under the road. I was amazed he had seen it, but the alligator quickly moved into the pipe and out of sight when we approached.
Our first main stop was an alligator hole that required a hike of some length through knee- to waist-high water. We donned long pants provided by our guide to protect our legs from sawgrass. Water shoes were required for the trip since the floor of the marshy area is hard with roots, rocks and dirt. Harrold, however, remained barefoot the entire day. He never wears water shoes. He said the bottoms of his feet are so hardened and tough that he could even step on sharp, dead coral and not feel any pain.
Before we ventured into the watery trail, Harrold informed us of the over two dozen snake species that inhabit the Everglades, four of which are venomous (we would later see a cottonmouth while driving on the road that night). Harrold’s tours have a perfect record with snakes though, as no one has ever been bit.
We began to trudge through the water, which was unusually high for this time of year. Normally, Harrold said, the area would be almost completely dry and we would be walking on a muddy ground. But because of a large amount of rainfall, and perhaps more water entering the park from the north, it was higher than normal, but going down quickly. Because of the excess water covering the ground, the wildlife was a bit harder to find. In a regular year, the only source of water would be the alligator hole, and most of the birds and alligators would gather there, but they were spread out across the wetlands for the moment.
Despite that added challenge, we were able to see a good amount of wildlife on the venture through the alligator holes and kayaking around Nine Mile Pond and to the area known as Snake Bight along the coast. We saw alligators, crocodiles, manatees, horseshoe crabs, lemon sharks, countless fish, snakes and a large assortment of birds. The biodiversity of the area was astounding, the entire place was teeming with life. One of the most remarkable parts was that for most of the tour, we were the only people anywhere nearby. It’s something we rarely experience but when we first got out of our cars near the alligator hole, I was struck by just how quiet it was apart from an occasional distant bird call.
We kayaked out from the former town of Flamingo (now a boat launch and visitor’s center) down the coast and to Snake Bight, where flocks of various birds fly over and fish can be seen leaping from the water, trying to escape the ominous dorsal fins of the lemon sharks. The scene was picturesque as we sat in our kayaks, watching the sun set. I thought that this place we were looking at had probably not changed all that much for hundreds of years, apart from some damaged vegetation brought on by hurricanes. In fact, because it appeared still so untouched by human reach, the exact same view could have been observed hundreds of years ago by indigenous people and settlers alike.
But even though there were glimpses of completely untapped nature, human impact was observable in subtle ways, or not-so-subtle ways, everywhere we went. Harrold said that the Everglades have been experiencing record heat as of late, a result of human-caused climate change, unaddressed for decades. Invasive species have become an ever-increasing threat to the native species of the Everglades, particularly the Burmese python, which was likely brought to the area through pet trade but has now exploded in the wild and nearly eradicated a number of small mammals from the park.
Harrold is a self-described animal lover and knows the personalities of some of the alligators and crocodiles so well that he has given them names. Among the most famous is a particularly large crocodile named “Croczilla” who lives in Nine Mile Pond. He is estimated to be 17-19 feet long and Harrold said when he first came to the Everglades around 20 years ago, scientists estimated the crocodile to be between 90 and 100 years old. Because crocodiles were hunted to near extinction until the 1960s, it is not known exactly how long their average lifespan is.
We were unfortunately not able to see Croczilla during our trip, such as nature is. We were able to see some of Harrold’s other scaled friends, though. One alligator named “Snaggletooth” was spotted sitting in some grass, laying perfectly still about 30 feet away from us. Harrold’s favorite, “Princess,” did not make an appearance. He said she is so used to seeing people that she rarely moves now when he arrives with film crews, and as a result is often the star of the show.
I’ve travelled to 49 of the 50 American states (I hope to reach North Dakota soon) and have seen a good amount of this nation’s incredibly diverse national parks. I can definitively say that the Everglades is among the most remarkable, and having a knowledgeable tour guide is a big help if you’re paying a visit.
For more information about Harrold and his Everglades tours, visit garlscoastalkayaking.com.