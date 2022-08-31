DUCK KEY — The 13th annual Florida Keys Heroes Tribute Labor Day weekend at Hawks Cay Resort, Villas and Marina will honor “heroes in action,” members of the military as well as fire rescue, police and medical personnel. The event is scheduled FridaySept. 2, through Sunday, Sept. 4.

A Friday family night kicks off the holiday weekend of patriotic activities with popcorn, games and a movie under the stars. Held at the sports field at Coral Cay kids activities center, the event is free and open to the public.