ISLAMORADA — The History of Diving Museum will present “Dive Safety in Space Training” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.
Lauren Maples, a dive operations specialist in the training department at NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, will talk about the similarities and differences between underwater training and space training.
The Neutral Buoyancy Lab, located at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, is an underwater astronaut training facility that is used to simulate a weightless or microgravity environment.
Maples has been at the lab for nearly six years. Her main role is to ensure all new and current divers are trained in proper procedures for astronaut training simulations. As a safety diver, she supports the safety of the crew while they are underwater in their space suits and is also the utility/reconfiguration diver responsible for configuring International Space Station mockups to meet the needs of training and test specifications.
In 2020, she graduated from American Public University with a bachelor’s degree in space studies and a concentration in aerospace science. This year, she enrolled at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to pursue a master’s degree in systems engineering. She began diving in 2009 while working as an informal educator at Johnson Space Center’s nonprofit visitor’s center, Space Center Houston.
The museum will present the lecture live through a Zoom meeting. Those interested in joining should email programs@divingmuseum.org or call the museum at 305-664-9737 to receive the Zoom meeting number and password. Spaces are limited to 100 participants. The session also will be recorded and posted on the museum’s YouTube page.