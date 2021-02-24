ISLAMORADA — A virtual program, “Cocktails with the Curator,” is being offered by Keys History & Discovery Center at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, via Zoom and includes a special guest as Ryan Harke will be joining curator Brad Bertelli.
Harke, a Florida archaeologist and doctoral candidate, has worked for contract archaeology firms and for the Florida Public Archaeology Network for the past 13 years. His work is focused on the Native American cultures of the Florida Keys.
The program is free to attend but capacity is limited. Advance registration is required at keysdiscovery.com/curatorconnections. For more information, call 305-922-2237 or email info@keysdiscovery.com.