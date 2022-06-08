PLANTATION KEY — Monroe County’s Art in Public Places program has installed seven works in the new Monroe County Courthouse and Government Center at mile marker 88, bayside.
“The selection process focused on choosing artwork that would create a relaxing environment for those who work and visit the building,” said Florida Keys Council of the Arts Executive Director Elizabeth Young. “Courthouses can be stressful environments, so the committee focused on pieces that are full of color, texture and timeless design.”
Artists from Monroe County are Sally Binard of Key West, John David Hawver of Islamorada and Lothar Speer of Key West. Other commissioned artists included are Dayton Claudio of Chico, California; Christian Eckart of Houston, Texas; Maureen Melville of McLean, Virginia; and Lori Nozick of Los Angles, California.
The Art in Public Places committee is appointed by the Monroe County Commission and meets monthly to manage the program. Chairwoman Susann D’Antonio of Big Pine, Vice Chair Jeffrey Harwell of Key West, Eric Anderson of Tavernier, Beth Kaminstein of Islamorada and Cristy Spottswood of Key West convened with the Circuit Judge Luis Garcia, Clerk of the Court Kevin Madok and Court Administrator Holly Elomina in May 2021 to select the seven proposals and then unanimously approved each artist’s contract.
Young worked with the selected artists and Monroe County Project Manager Matthew Howard to ensure all artwork was completed and installed in time for last week’s grand opening.
Other recently completed projects in Monroe County include the Cudjoe Key Fire Station and the Monroe County Public Library Marathon branch. The next upcoming large-scale project will be at Key West International Airport. Artists interested in being considered should update their contact information with the Arts Council to receive the Request for Qualifications to be considered in the pre-qualified pool of public artists.