KEY LARGO — The Florida Keys Council of the Arts’ 10th annual “Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will have a grand opening reception at Baker’s Cay Resort, mile marker 97, bayside, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.
The event features a 24-foot mosaic mural created by local artists and art lovers. The reception with refreshments is open to the public.
The Connections Project is one of the council’s activities connecting community members with local arts and cultural initiatives. The council provides a 6-by-6-inch blank canvas to local professional artists and artistic residents who then create a piece of art.
“People of all abilities and skill levels are encouraged to participate,” Executive Director Elizabeth Young said. “We offer free workshops led by local artists, and we’re privileged to have more than 300 Keys artists contributing a piece of art to Connections Project 2022.”
Once the completed canvases are collected, the mosaic is assembled by volunteers and taken on the road from Key Largo to Key West for seven art receptions and exhibitions. The mural will be on exhibit in each location for about two weeks before going on the road to the next venue.
Patrons can collect a piece or pieces of the mosaic by making a $50 donation for one canvas or a $125 donation for three at any reception or online at keysarts.com. Once the road show has ended, donors receive a randomly selected piece in the mail. Each work includes an artist statement providing insight into the origin of the work and the artist’s thoughts and inspiration.
Proceeds from the Connections Project benefit Keys’ artists and arts organizations through arts council grants. For more information, call 305-295-4369.