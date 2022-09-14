FLORIDA KEYS — Known for tropical and quirky artwork and a diversity of hand-crafted artisan wares, the islands continue to draw artists to their color-drenched natural scenery and collective creative spirit from Key Largo to Key West.
This season, the Keys feature fresh-air strolls that showcase the work and unique lifestyles of local artists.
To experience “art strolling” in the Keys, check out some highlighted opportunities here:
Art aficionados can participate in Key West gallery strolls including Walk on White, a monthly art walk that dates back to 1999 and showcases the island city’s White Street Arts District. Visit walkonwhitekeywest.com.
Monthly 1st Fridays on Fleming events take place in downtown Key West. The events, with different monthly offerings, encourage strolling, sipping and shopping at locally owned galleries and businesses in the “Fabulous 500” block of Fleming Street. Visit shoplocalkeywest.com.
In Islamorada, the evening Third Thursday Morada Way Art Walk is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15. Within a six-block corridor between mile markers 81 and 82 in the village’s Morada Way Arts & Cultural District is a local scene for gallery shopping, imbibing and nibbling. Participants include Morada Way Clay, Jessica Ann Art, Rum Brush and Limelight Studio/Gallery, among others. Subsequent art walks are scheduled on Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15. Visit moradaway.org/art-walk.
In Key West, literature, architecture and history are a key part of the cultural scene and are the subject of guided walking tours.
The Old Town Literary Walking Tour takes participants past sites, landmarks and hangouts of world-renowned writers — such as Ernest Hemingway, Tennessee Williams, Shel Silverstein, Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Frost — who lived or spent considerable time in Key West. The tours are on hiatus through October, when they will be offered on Fridays and Sundays. Private tours are available on request. Visit kwls.org.
As well as art and cultural strolls, a variety of galleries throughout the Keys are open for exploring. Among them are Shady Palm Art Gallery & Photography (shadypalmartgallery.com) in Marathon and Artists in Paradise Gallery (artistsinparadise.com) on Big Pine Key. For a detailed guide that features some 50 Keys galleries, visit keysarts.com/artist_connections/gallery_guide.html.