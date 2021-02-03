MONROE COUNTY — Philanthropist John Padget said enabling transformations is at the heart of his support of communities and the arts. The Key West resident spoke about “The Art of Philanthropy” during the Jan. 28 Florida Keys Council of the Arts annual meeting, which took place via Zoom.
Elizabeth Young, executive director of the arts council, interviewed Padget.
Padget and his life partner Jakob Dekker, who has passed, have supported education in the Keys for two decades, most visibly through the college scholarship program, Take Stock in Children, and Monroe Compute$, which encourages students to earn industry certifications while in local schools. He, also, has long supported the arts.
Padget has served on numerous boards and for 50 years with Dekker has funded and supported transformations in The Netherlands and Curacao, including improvements to rundown historic houses on a canal in Holland and downtown buildings in Curacao. In downtown Curacao, where drug dealers and sex workers used to operate, now flourishes a museum that documents the transatlantic slave trade and training locations.
Closer to home, the Florida Keys Sculpture Trail was the brainchild of Padget and Dekker, with coordination and implementation by Young, Suzanne D’Antonio and the arts council.
Padget learned about the New York Arts League Model 2 Monument program in 2017, and when the City of New York said the giant sculptures had to be removed from their park along the Hudson River, Padget said, “I’ve got a perfect home from them.” Now, nine sculptures are displayed from Islamorada to Key West, with three more recently installed in Truman Waterfront Park.
Padget revealed optimism about the future as he concluded the conversation with his observation that there has been a resurgence of individualism during the pandemic, as people have spent time by themselves or in small groups. He foresees this will “lead to a surge of creativity.”
He cited during one of this country’s darkest eras, the Great Depression (particularly 1929-1930), New Yorkers decided to build the Empire State Building in mid-town Manhattan, which was the world’s tallest building for 40 years. It was named after the state’s nickname, the Empire State.
Young also shared news that the “Connections Project, A Mosaic of the Florida Keys,” kicks off this month to create awareness of the arts council’s role as the local arts agency charged with promoting and supporting arts throughout the Keys.
Hundreds of 6-by-6-inch canvases painted and decorated by local Keys artists in myriad media will be showcased beginning Feb. 22-28 at Our Place in Paradise Gallery at 88711 Overseas Highway in Islamorada.
The canvases are for sale as a fundraiser for the arts council. For more information, visit keysarts.com.