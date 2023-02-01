PIGEON KEY — The Florida Keys Council of the Arts during its annual meeting last week unveiled this year’s edition of Culture, a magazine placed in hotel rooms and other locations for visitors to learn about cultural events and activities throughout the Florida Keys.

In addition to the magazine’s calendar of cultural events, two local writers have featured stories. Florida Keys Free Press contributing writer Jill Zima Borski chronicles “200 Years of the Florida Keys” in her piece, and historian Brad Bertelli writes about “The Florida Keys: Historic Lighthouses, Island Wonders and Natural Beauty.”