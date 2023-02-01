From left, Florida Keys Council of the Arts Director Elizabeth Young, historian Brad Bertelli, writer Jill Zima Borski, Pigeon Key Foundation Director Kelly McKinnon and Monroe County Mayor Pro Tem and Arts Council liaison Holly Raschein at Pigeon Key for the annual membership meeting.
KRISTEN LIVENGOOD/Monroe County
Culture magazine highlights Monroe County’s 200th anniversary being celebrated in 2023. Lucy Hawk did the cover art.
PIGEON KEY — The Florida Keys Council of the Arts during its annual meeting last week unveiled this year’s edition of Culture, a magazine placed in hotel rooms and other locations for visitors to learn about cultural events and activities throughout the Florida Keys.
In addition to the magazine’s calendar of cultural events, two local writers have featured stories. Florida Keys Free Press contributing writer Jill Zima Borski chronicles “200 Years of the Florida Keys” in her piece, and historian Brad Bertelli writes about “The Florida Keys: Historic Lighthouses, Island Wonders and Natural Beauty.”
Each spoke at the membership meeting. The county is celebrating the 200-year anniversary of Monroe County this year, and the Florida Keys Council of the Arts is helping celebrate by including bicentennial themes in its annual events.
The council’s 2023 “Connections Project” is also celebrating the Keys’ 200-year anniversary. The project will include 300 unique art pieces on 6-by-8-inch canvases that will travel from Key Largo to Key West from Feb. 7 to April 20. Receptions will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the following locations and are open to the public:
Baker’s Cay Resort, Key Largo, Tuesday, Feb. 7;
Royal Furniture Showroom, Marathon, March 2;
Artists in Paradise Gallery, Big Pine Key, March 24; and