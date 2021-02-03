ISLAMORADA — The Florida Keys’ narrow strip of islands is saturated with large swaths of “horse people,” who enthusiastically await this weekend’s virtual lecture by Sarah Maslin Nir, a New York Times journalist, horse guru and author of “Horse Crazy.”
The book is part love letter to horses, an in-depth look at America’s fascination with them and a personal account of Maslin Nir’s self-acceptance.
Justine Fine, an Islamorada resident of 34 years, said the Upper Keys’ once booming horse population eventually gave way to the area’s burgeoning population. She used to do dressage shows and knows all too well the profound grip these animals have on humans.
A lot of transplants to the islands have a love for all things equestrian from their upbringing.
Pawsitive Beginnings fox rescuer Nicole Navarro of Key Largo is kindred spirit with respect to horses.
“I grew up on a 30-acre horse farm in western Pennsylvania which definitely sparked the lifelong love I have for horses,” she said. “They are amazing creatures with big personalities, and I am always so amazed how they allow humans to be a part of their lives and trust us enough to ride them. There is definitely a one-of a-kind bond that is created in owning a horse. I absolutely miss having them in my life.”
Maslin Nir owns four horses, and though she has been riding horses her whole life, she still takes lessons.
“It’s a sport of endless learning,” she said. “I still train with a professional. It’s dangerous. I wound up breaking my back — twice.”
Despite her injuries, Maslin Nir’s love of horses continues to mount.
“All around the world, I have found that people are deeply moved by horses. When you look at a horse, you feel something. It’s akin to looking at a mountain range or a breathtaking vista,” she said.
Maslin Nir, a seasoned journalist, took a little longer than a year to write the 304-page “Horse Crazy.”
“I’m just a gal from New York City who has chased horses my whole life,” she said. “This book is a memoir. It’s about horse crazy people and my own personal journey. These horse stories are a part of of my soul.”
It was Maslin Nir’s love of horses that helped her mature and cope through life’s hardships, including surviving a knife attack in her apartment.
Horses have a broad appeal. It’s how they’ve made their way into hearts of many living in the Keys.
“Horses are just hardy. They do whatever humans ask of them. They are the ultimate partner,” Maslin Nir said.
Horses have had a profound grip on humans that date back a few millennia and somehow pervade every socio-economic class. The first man-made renderings of horses were found in France’s prehistoric Chauvet-Pont-d’Arc Cave, estimated to be about 30,000 years old. Four domesticated horses pulled Apollo’s chariot in Greek legend.
Horses are not only Maslin Nir’s obsession, but part of her identity.
The Islamorada Library-Helen Wadley Branch will host Maslin Nir for a virtual author lecture at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. For more information or to attend the event, call the library at 305-664-4645 or email Charlotte Caria at caria-charlotte@monroecounty-fl.gov.