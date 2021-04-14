KEY LARGO — Tommy is on lockdown while recuperating from a little misfortune. As a large Virginia opossum, he lays around under blankets, emerging occasionally to eat a grape proffered by Ark Angels Wildlife Rescue volunteer Tanya Manchester.
Virginia opossums are the only North American marsupial. Females carry their joey babies in a pouch until they can ride piggyback as juveniles. They see better at night and have a great sense of smell. While opossums aren’t known to be graceful or beautiful, they’re intelligent.
“They are the gentlest animals on Earth,” Manchester said.
Karen Dettmann, who founded Ark Angels Wildlife Rescue in 1983 and tends to injured wild animals, doesn’t understand how the marsupial got its bad rap.
“Opossums will never charge at you and they don’t bite. They don’t live for very long, about two years in the wild, and they never stop growing. You can tell Tommy is an older boy. He’s large and is mostly white,” she said while cuddling Willy, a baby raccoon.
Dettmann said Willy was found as a newborn and was about the size of her thumb. He was purring and kneading as she swaddled him in a baby blanket.
“You fall in love with a raccoon, you’re done. They’re like having a baby. They’re so smart,” she said.
Raccoons and opossums have adapted to survive on limited food and water supplies inherent to coral-based islands with the added stress of sea-level rise and development.
Raccoons are highly tactile and often raid trashcans for food which in turn fuels hatred for them. They’re simply hungry.
Raccoons are a slightly more difficult animal to rehabilitate and require Dettmann’s 40 years of experience. She speaks fluent raccoon while Manchester rehabs opossums and squirrels.
While rehabbing at Ark Angels, most opossums and raccoons adapt to using a litter box, or at least potty train in the same area. No matter, days for the rescuers are largely spent cleaning, doing laundry and feeding baby wildlife. In Manchester’s case, this is done while working full-time.
Dettmann is now retired, but founded the organization while employed as a teacher.
Ark Angels Wildlife Rescue was inspired from her long-time career as an art teacher at Key Largo School.
“Back then we had ‘Noah’s Gang’ and we used to put bowls of water on the roof to keep the least terns from blowing off the gravel roof,” she said of the shorebird that tends to nest on certain rooftops.
Ark Angels Wildlife Rescue is temporarily housing a nursing opossum, Nikki. She’s quietly healing with eight babies laying on her after being struck by a car. Initially she was found with seven babies, but after another baby male was found locally, Manchester added him to Nikki’s pouch.
Too often, the smell of foods like banana peels and apple cores tossed by the roadside result in wildlife’s deadly encounter with cars, the rescuers say.
Opossums are susceptible to brittle bones and require a lot of calcium. They are omnivorous and feast on ticks and insects. They make the ideal housekeeper in a backyard.
“They’re great to have around your house, just leave them be,” Manchester said before turning her attention to the squirrels. “I have to feed them now. They’re crying,” she said as she deftly rotated baby squirrels from a pouch to bottle feed them.
Manchester spends up to two hours several times a day hand feeding baby squirrels and opossums. They learn from each other, she said.
“They take visual and verbal cues from each other that we can’t teach them. They need to be around others to learn,” Manchester said.
The mammals on the mend with Ark Angels Wildlife Rescue will be released back into the wild.
“I try to put them back where they were found,” Manchester said. “Rehabbing wildlife isn’t for the uninformed. That’s why we are here. This is why we do what we do.”
The small mammal rescue has rehabilitated and released thousands of wildlife back into the wild. Dettmann struggled to remember all the wildlife she has released over the years but roughly estimated their numbers at 15,000 or more.
“My journey as a rehabber has been amazing. It really has. ... We used to get babies only once or twice a year, but now it’s all year-round,” Dettmann said.
Food and cages are the biggest expenses for the nonprofit, which spends about $2,000 per month out-of-pocket. An Amazon wishlist has been set up under Ark Angels Wildlife Rescue.
For more information, find Ark Angels Wildlife Rescue on Facebook, email Dettmann at arkangelsrescue@att.net or call her at 305-393-2615.