MARATHON — Monarch butterfly conservationists, through the encouragement of the Marathon Garden Club, are creating a network of backyard habitats to support these small butterflies and bolster their dwindling numbers along their 3,000-mile migration path.
Leaving their fir and pine trees in El Rosario Reserve near Ocampo, Michoacán, Mexico, tens of thousands of these insects embark on their annual migration north to Canada.
That’s no small feat for an insect that weighs the same as a paperclip. Monarchs travel up to 100 miles per day and may take months to complete their travels. It’s not one single monarch that makes it the whole way. It will be the third or fourth generation butterfly that makes it north, and as a “super migrator” will make the return trip the whole way south to overwinter.
Most monarchs live up to 50 days, but the super migrator lives up to eight months.
“They come through the Keys twice a year,” said Shirley Singleton, who serves on the Butterfly Committee of the Marathon Garden Club. “If there’s no milkweed, there’s no monarchs. It’s their lifeblood.”
In the Keys, monarchs pass through between mid-January and March on their way north. In September and October, they reverse their trip and land back in Mexico by November to escape the Canadian winter.
“The monarchs will come, eat the leaves of the milkweed and lay their eggs. The kids will be born and they’ll be gone by mid-March,” Singleton said.
Through the club’s Certified Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary Program, Singleton has certified about seven local gardens so far.
One belongs to Alana Loftus, who bought her house in Marathon in 2019.
“We immediately put in butterfly-attracting plants. It took about a year for the host plants and the nectar plants to take hold and grow. They’ve gone crazy since,” she said. “Now, I harvest my own seeds off my own plants so I’m able to keep them going. The seed pods start to open and my husband and I come out and cut them off. The milkweed grows really well, like a weed. The seeds are amazing, they blow everyone. And those caterpillars have a voracious appetite.”
Loftus found the process certifying her yard as a sanctuary easy and inexpensive, she said. “After I filled out the paperwork, the garden club was here in about a week.”
She has giant milkweed and Florida native milkweed, which both grow well in the Keys and host monarch pupas.
The blue porterweed Loftus added to her yard is a nectar plant that attracts not only monarchs, but other species of butterflies.
“They love it. It’s also been the least maintenance,” she said.
Singleton’s goal is to certify at least 30 gardens to have Marathon named a “Monarch City” on the national migration trail. Gardeners need only to plant a minimum of five plants that are about $5 to $10 each and require little water once established.
“There has been an 80% decline in the east coast population in the last 15 years and a 97% decline on the west coast,” Singleton said of species. “I’m very concerned. It’s loss of habitat. Here, we had Hurricane Irma, and out west, they had horrific wildfires. There has been a loss of hundreds of thousands of butterflies.”
Mexican officials estimated that only 53% of the usual population migrated back to the reserve’s mountains to overwinter this year.
The Marathon Garden Club is trying to help.
“They need a corridor with feeding stations. As they migrate north, they look for a place to start the next generation, so they need milkweed as a host plant. They also need nectar plants as a food source,” Singleton said.
Crane Point Museum and Nature Center is the first large property the garden club has certified.
“We took over a piece of property in the front from the Land Authority and we moved in a train and a railroad track,” Crane Point CEO Charlotte Quinn said.
The garden, certified on Jan. 21, has been in the making since 2018 with the acquired land.
“We have two volunteers, Suzy Curry and Mary Akroyd, who came up with the idea and put it into action. The garden has all native plants. It’s rustic and beautiful, which is what butterflies like. It took a long time to get the plants to mature to where the butterflies felt comfortable to visit us. Now, they’re here in leaps and bounds.”
Singleton said her yard has contributed dozens of monarchs to the migrating population this year.
“I had 83 milkweed plants in my garden, and right now, I have about 12 left. They’ve been devoured. I’ve been wiped out by success. I’m so happy,” she said.
She says replicating that success is easy.
“People usually already have some of the nectar plants in their garden like pentas, lantanas and Mexican sunflower. Butterflies like puddles too,” she said. “This is fairly easy and it doesn’t break the bank to do it. We need to do what we can for the monarchs.”
For more information, visit marathongardenclub.org/event/monarch-butterfly-sanctuary-program.