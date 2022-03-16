Florida Bay Forever offers monthly birding tours and nature walks that explore the group’s 11-acre conservation property on Upper Matecumbe Key.
Dr. Steve Davis with the Everglades Foundation speaks about climate change impacts on the Everglades during a previous breakfast talk hosted by Florida Bay Forever.
ISLAMORADA — Local nonprofit Florida Bay Forever offers monthly birding tours, nature walks and breakfast talks at Upper Matecumbe Key’s 11-acre Green Turtle Hammock Nature Preserve.
The March 25 breakfast will feature Caitlin Lustic, South Florida marine conservation manager with The Nature Conservancy, who will discuss climate change impacts and solutions for the region.
Florida Bay Forever offers memberships that includes discounted programming rates. Advance reservations are requested for nature walks and bird tours and required for the breakfast discussion.
To learn more, contact Florida Bay Forever at 305-509-7545 or email info@floridabayforever.org.
