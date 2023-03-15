ISLAMORADA — Islamorada Community Entertainment will present Bay Jam 28 at noon Sunday, March 19, at Founders Park, mile marker 87, bayside.
The free-admission outdoor concert features arts and crafts and food and beverage vendors. No coolers will be allowed. Well-behaved dogs are welcome.
Bands to perform include Gypsy Sally, Kim Jade, Celtic Sands, Uncle Rico, the Carousers with Micah, the Lower Mat Cats, the Key Largo Jam Band and Scott Youngberg.
Based out of San Diego, Gypsy Sally is a three-piece blues rock band featuring singer and guitarist Kyler Jakubowski, bassist Austin Wagner and drummer Martin Quezada.
Kim Jade is a vocalist, songwriter, guitarist and bassist, recently out of Key West, now living in Asheville, North Carolina. She performs soul, classic rock, reggae, funk and originals.
Celtic Sands features Tracy Sands, an Irish traditional and contemporary vocalist from County Down, Ireland; Rod MacDonald, an American singer-songwriter, novelist and educator; and fiddle player Rex Blazer.
Uncle Rico was formed in the Keys in 2011 by Alex Caldwell. The band plays a diverse collection of music including classic rock, pop, reggae, country, alternative, funk and grunge. The current lineup consists of Bill Wheeler on drums, John Schinella on bass and Caldwell on guitar and vocals.
Based in Islamorada, the Carousers are a local favorite offering a mix of music from The Allman Brothers, Tom Petty, The Grateful Dead, The Rolling Stones, The Band, Johnny Cash and others. Band members are Nick Kimball, Kris Bacen, Jimmy Lozar, Cliff Stutts and Andre Serafini. They will be joined by Micah Gardner of Barstool Sailor fame. The singer/songwriter performs covers as well as originals about living in the Keys.
The Lower Mat Cats formed as the Safari Lounge jam band and performs rock and country music. The Key Largo Jam Band features a host of Upper Keys musicians who perform rock, blues and soul regularly at local venues.
Scott Youngberg is an acoustic singer/songwriter based in Islamorada. His show features a varied playlist of original songs, cover tunes and popular songs. He’s been performing at clubs, resorts, weddings and parties in the Keys since 1997, where he recorded and produced his first CD, “Live At Sunset,” followed by an all-original album called “Idle Speed.”
Islamorada Community Entertainment (ICE) brings entertainment and cultural events to Upper Keys residents and provides art, music, and dance scholarships and grants to local students and in-school programs.
ICE subsidizes most events to keep the prices within reach of everyone. In addition to the many free and low cost events, ICE also provides arts workshops with professional artists, as well as venues for young artists to present their talents to the community.