ISLAMORADA — Distance runners who relish a challenge can participate in Islamorada’s annual Half Marathon, 10K, Rumrunner Run 5K and Beach N’ Beer Mile scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11.
Spaces remain for runners of all ages and skill levels.
The Rumrunner Run 5K is to begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 10 with a start and finish at Postcard Inn Beach Resort and Marina, mile marker 84, oceanside. Runners will head over and back across the Whale Harbor Bridge. In addition to a finisher medal, participants are to receive a free rumrunner from the Holiday Isle Tiki Bar.
The Beach N’ Beer Mile kicks off at noon Dec. 10 at Postcard Inn. Runners must consume four beers over a 1-mile course, with a start and finish line at Bimini Row. Organizers said the best time to beat for this challenge is seven minutes.
Dec. 11’s main half-marathon and 10K events also are headquartered at Postcard Inn and take place from 7 a.m. to noon. The course has runners heading south toward Lower Matecumbe Key, turning and heading back north with a finish at Postcard Inn.
Awards await the top three finishers in all races, as do age group awards for the 5K, 10K and half-marathon.
Online registration fee is $110 per person for the half-marathon, $75 per person for the 10K, $55 for the 5K and $45 per person for the Beer Mile.