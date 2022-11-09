HARDBACK FICTION
1. The Passenger (Debut)
2. Demon Copperhead
3. Our Missing Hearts
4. Liberation Day
5. The Boys from Biloxi
6. Fairy Tale
7. The Last Chairlift
8. Lucy by the Sea
9. Lessons in Chemistry
10. Horse
HARDBACK NONFICT.
1. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook (Debut)
2. I'm Glad My Mom Died
3. And There Was Light
4. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human (Debut)
5. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man
6. Confidence Man
7. Inciting Joy: Essays (Debut)
8. What If? 2
9. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams (Debut)
10. Starry Messenger
