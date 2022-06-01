MONROE COUNTY — Good Health Clinic has announced the kickoff of its 10th Annual Big Kahuna Contest, which raises funds to help the clinic provide healthcare services to uninsured, income-constrained adult and child residents of the Florida Keys.
This year, a group of contestants were selected from a pool of nominees to use their personal and professional networks to raise funds for the clinic. The person who raises the most money wins the title of Big Kahuna and the honor of housing the Big Kahuna Trophy in their home or business for one year. The winner will be announced at the 10th Annual Luau for Health Fundraiser on Oct. 8 at Dolphins Plus Bayside.
This year’s Big Kahuna contestants are Don Horton, owner of D. Horton Construction Co. and Island Construction Management; Ron Burke, vice president and chief nursing officer, Mariners Hospital; Pete Frezza, environmental resources manager, village of Islamorada; Barbara Bernstein, office manager for Dr. Paul Bernstein; Adam Foley, president, Upper Keys Marine Construction; Yvette Doherty, real estate agent, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co.; Armando Gonzalez, owner of Blue Marlin Jewelry; and the duo of Jen Hagen and Joni Beever of Affordable Asphalt and Charli’s Shave Ice.
The public can support the Good Health Clinic and help determine who is crowned the 2022 Big Kahuna by sponsoring or making a donation on behalf of one of the eight contestants. Donations may be given directly to the contestants, dropped off at the clinic or made online at thegoodhealthclinic.org. Sponsorships are offered at all levels and include tickets to the big event.
The Good Health Clinic opened in 2004 to offer healthcare solutions for uninsured, income-constrained patients. With offices in Tavernier and Marathon, the clinic serves more than 900 patients a year and has coordinated more than $70 million in donated medical services and $9 million in medications to Keys residents for free.
The clinic’s small paid staff provides direct care and connects patients with medical professionals and entities throughout Keys, South Florida and the nation who donate their health services. If you are uninsured and in need of primary/wellness care, medications, diagnostics or an advanced specialist, visit thegoodhealthclinic.org or call 305-853-1788 to determine eligibility.