KEY LARGO — The land from which they hail is fraught with brutally cold, snowy winters, bone-chilling winds off the Great Lakes and rolling hills. More or less the opposite of the Florida Keys.
For those who frequent Sharkey’s on Sundays for football games, there’s an obvious discrepancy in the number of fans supporting one New York team and all the rest. The Florida Keys Bills Backers are there, and to president Al Norton and treasurer Eric Deland, this is the year for their Bills to make a playoff run out of the AFC East, a division which they share with the Miami Dolphins, and all the way to the Super Bowl.
Norton was born and raised in the Albany area and moved down 12 years ago after retiring from a police department, seeking respite from the northern winters. Deland was born in Syracuse and grew up in the Buffalo suburb of Williamsville. He came down for a vacation and fell in love with the Keys, and moved down in 2001.
It began when Norton started looking for a good place to watch Bills games on Sundays. He cycled through a few different watering holes with little success until he happened upon Sharkey’s on Caribbean Drive next to the Port Largo canal. There, he noticed a group of people with Bills gear on, among them was Deland. This formed a small group of fans who all watched games at Sharkey’s regularly.
“Originally we were all crowded around one little TV with no sound,” Deland said. “Now we’ve got our own section.”
As Norton explained, the Bills Backers have chapters all over the country and even the world. He was previously a president of a Bills Backers club in Charlotte County on Florida’s west coast. With their new group formed, Norton sent an application for a new chapter to Highmark Stadium at 1 Bills Drive, Orchard Park, New York. Thus, the Florida Keys Bills Backers were formed, and they now have about 90 to 100 members, according to Norton.
Although located deep in the heart of Dolphins’ territory, Deland said the Keys Bills Backers enjoy hanging out with fans of other teams and welcome them at their Sunday gatherings. Sharkey’s accommodates fans of all teams with multiple TVs tuned to different games both inside and outside the bar.
“It’s a friendly environment,” Deland said, adding that some Backers chapters prefer to have a place all to themselves.
Every year, the Backers purchase tickets and head up as a group for the annual Buffalo game against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. There, Norton said they meet with other Backers chapters.
“We meet up with Tampa, Miami, Fort Lauderdale Bills Backers, from all over the state of Florida. There’s probably 2,000 Bills Backers that we tailgate with,” Norton said. “Normally, if you’re looking in the stands, you’ll see more Bills fans than you do of Miami.”
To Deland and Norton, Bills fans are on another level of passion.
“My fiancee is a Chiefs fan. Even in Kansas City, and in Boston, you’ll have fans that are passionate. But the Bills went through a 17-year playoff drought” and still sell out most games, Deland said.
The franchise had to endure two decades of dominance from division rivals New England Patriots and, prior to that, four Super Bowl appearances that yielded no rings in the 1990s. But on a Sunday in Buffalo, Deland said you still find a passionate group of fans at every game, and even some tailgaters at the stadium that aren’t going to the game, just come for some post-church socializing. Now, that sense of community extends all the way to South Florida.
“There’s a sense of underdog mentality,” Deland said. “Buffalo has always been known as a blue-collar town.”
On Sundays, the Backers run raffles and sell merchandise to make donations to charitable organizations such as St. Jude’s, and Norton said this year, they’re looking to donate to the Coral Shores High School football team. Norton said their shirts are even bought by non-Bills fans, since people love apparel that says “Florida Keys” on it.
Last year, behind a promising young quarterback, Josh Allen, the Bills were able to win the AFC East and go on a run to the AFC Championship, where they lost to the Chiefs. This year, the Backers are hoping for more.
“This is our chance. We’ve got the team, we’ve got the players. I think you’ll see some surprising things this year,” Norton said.
Deland said with that success, some might try to jump on the bandwagon of Bills fandom but said “we’ve been with them through thick and thin.”
“Josh Allen said it himself, ‘one New York team,’” Deland said. He pointed out that the state’s two other NFL teams, the Jets and Giants, both play at Meadowlands Park, in New Jersey. The Bills are the only team that gives tax revenue to the state of New York.
“It’s hard to sum up what a Buffalo Bills fan is unless you are one,” Norton said. “If you were a Bills fan, you would understand the mindset and how we do things.”