MIAMI — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Bird Day returns to Miami’s Steinberg Nature Center on the Tropical Audubon Society campus from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at 5530 Sunset Drive.

Now in its ninth iteration, the annual Bird Day event is an educational afternoon chock full of outdoor experiences. Featuring interactive activities and prizes, the free nature festival is designed for children and families, students, scouts and naturalists of every age.