Bird Day visitors can be enchanted by Mowgli, a female eastern screech-owl animal ambassador. The tiny raptor suffered a broken wing from a cat mauling, but was fortunate to be rehabilitated at Pelican Harbor Seabird Station.
FEDERICO ACEVEDO/Contributed
Presenting sponsor Leica Store Miami loans binoculars to budding naturalists so they could bird with the best.
FEDERICO ACEVEDO/Contributed
Bird Day attendees witness the release of a fully rehabilitated female red-shouldered hawk by Lloyd Brown of Wildlife Rescue of Dade County.
ELIANA ARDILA/Contributed
Miami-Dade County’s Environmentally Endangered Lands Program makes learning fun with a nature-themed game wheel.
MIAMI — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Bird Day returns to Miami’s Steinberg Nature Center on the Tropical Audubon Society campus from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at 5530 Sunset Drive.
Now in its ninth iteration, the annual Bird Day event is an educational afternoon chock full of outdoor experiences. Featuring interactive activities and prizes, the free nature festival is designed for children and families, students, scouts and naturalists of every age.
Meet rehabilitated wildlife rescued by the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station and Wildlife Rescue of Dade County. Take part in owl pellet dissection. Craft piping plover “chicks.” Hone binocular skills. Learn about nature journaling. Hear author Marta Magellan read her new children’s book, “Flying Jewels: A Hummingbird Story.” Explore the trails that thread the 2.2-acre property’s hardwood hammock and pine rockland demonstration habitats. Tour the historic 1932 Doc Thomas House that serves as TAS headquarters.
Chaired by TAS Education & Advocacy Director Stephanie Clements, Bird Day celebrates the annual northbound flight of nearly 350 species of migratory birds stopping in South Florida on their return to North America from the Caribbean, Central and South America and Mexico.
To help welcome these avian visitors, attendees can learn how to create an attractive “rest stop” in their own yards. The larger role our region plays on the Atlantic Flyway will be illuminated by TAS staff member Michelle Davis, cofounder and director of Cape Florida Banding Station. (cont. >)
Free parking is available via the 55th Avenue auto entry gate and at Riviera Presbyterian Church. Various meter, garage and valet options are available within three blocks.