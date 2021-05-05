ISLAMORADA — Blue Marlin Jewelry has announced the fine jewelry winners of the Sixth Annual Saige Raiche Memorial Junior Designer Mother’s Day Contest.
In total, the contest netted 429 designs from students participating from Academy at Ocean Reef, Big Pine Academy, Coral Shores High School, Key West High School, Plantation Key School, The Basilica School of Saint Mary Star of the Sea, Stanley Switlik Elementary and Treasure Village Montessori. Contestants also wrote an essay describing why their design should be chosen for their mother.
Three winners were selected and their designs have been turned into actual jewelry pieces at no cost to them.
Blue Marlin Jewelry owner Armando Gonzalez said he appreciates the teachers and students who participate in the competition that has grown in popularity since its inception.
“Without mothers there would be no life,” he said. “‘God could not be everywhere and therefore he made mothers’ is my favorite quote by Rudyard Kipling.”
The competition is named in honor of Saige Raiche, a local girl the community lost suddenly due to illness in 2016.
The competition is divided in three brackets: Kindergarten through third grade, fourth through eighth grade, and ninth through 12th grade. The winners were chosen weeks ago, and since then, Blue Marlin’s master jeweler has been making the pieces.
The youngest winner is third-grader Uma Vogan from The Basilica School of Saint Mary Star of the Sea. Her gold and aquamarine palm tree pendant design and matching hoop earrings wowed the judges.
“I wrote her parents a letter and congratulated them,” said Vogan’s art teacher, Nancy LaRe. “We are happy to be a part of the competition. The concept of creating wearable art is great. My students were really excited. They’ve been asking me about it since and we were lucky enough to have a winner. ... I just caught her in the hallway and she whispered and asked me if she has to pay for the jewelry. She’s a great artist and so helpful and deserving of it.”
Aimee Alderson, a sales executive with Blue Marlin Jewelry who organizes the event, said the creativity of the children and the love for their mothers and grandmothers is immense.
“This competition is just all about love. It’s a beautiful thing,” she said.
Plantation Key School fifth-grader Maddie Hall won with her butterfly necklace. She designed butterfly wings to be adorned with an emerald oval as its body.
Rose gold and emeralds were also chosen by Key West High School 10th-grader Monica Bailey.
A rose gold double-sided flower with an emerald center is wrapped with a silver and diamond-studded infinity symbol. The design is so the front and back of the pendent are identical and hang from a gold chain.
Art teacher Monica Bankowski was selected as a judge this year. She said the competition was tough.
“I was impressed with all of the artwork. I was amazed with their technical details such as the types of the precious stones, the size of the chains and their compassionate writing in their essays. They were very specific about their mothers. It was also very touching to see the artwork and writing for the younger ones with their misspelled words. This is a wonderful competition for the community, our schools and in memory of a little girl,” she said.
The Blue Marlin team will present the winners and their mother’s with the jewelry pieces at noon Saturday, May 8, in its courtyard. Social distancing and other COVID protocols will be followed.
Blue Marlin Jewelry is located at 81549 Old Highway on Upper Matecumbe Key. For more information, call 305-664-8004, find them on Facebook or visit bluemarlinjewelry.com.