KEY LARGO — It will be a pirate’s life for those participating in the Key Largo Boat Parade on Dec. 12.
In their illuminated boats, parade goers are set to invade — and entertain — spectators along Blackwater Sound.
The Key Largo Sunset Rotary Club will present the holiday boat parade for the second year in a row. Set for 7:30 p.m., the theme of this year’s parade is “Pirates of the Keys.” Illuminated boats ranging up to 55 feet, as well as kayaks, paddleboards, sailboats and other vessels, will traverse the waters of Blackwater Sound as part of this annual holiday tradition.
Sponsors and boat participants are currently being sought for this year’s event.
“From the participants who decorate their boats to the spectators on land, the Key Largo Boat Parade is a holiday tradition for many in the Upper Keys,” said Lisa Feliciano, Key Largo Sunset Rotary Club president. “We’re elated to be putting on this spectacular event yet again this year that, in turn, benefits the community.”
The parade is taking into consideration the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and taking precautionary measures. There will be no in-person pre-captains meeting. Instead, the meeting will be conducted virtually.
The best public viewing locations for the parade include the Marriott Resort, Jimmy Johnson’s Big Chill, the Caribbean Club and Sundowners Restaurant. Venues will be responsible for social distancing and other measures to keep the public safe.
The parade is a fundraiser for the Key Largo Sunset Rotary Club Foundation, whose mission is to identify and support the needs of the elderly through service projects. The club received its charter in July 2019 and currently has just over 35 members.
For more information and to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit Key Largo Boat Parade’s Facebook page or keylargoboatparade.com.
Those looking to sponsor or participate in the event can call Feliciano at 305-766-0643.