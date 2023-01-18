Boat

The Island Boat Show, previously held at Hawks Cay Resort, will take place this weekend at the Island Community Church’s north campus property at mile marker 83.4, bayside.

ISLAMORADA, — Boating and watersports enthusiasts can browse among more than 80 boats from top brands Friday, Jan. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 22, at the annual Island Boat Show at Island Community Church’s north campus property, mile marker 83.4, bayside.

Many of the boat dealers in the Keys as well as several manufacturers in South Florida will showcase their newest models, from fishing skiffs to large offshore center console vessels.