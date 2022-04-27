KEY LARGO — The Upper Keys Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge No. 2843 hosted its third annual Bocce Ball Tournament at the Key Largo Civic Club, 209 Ocean Bay Drive, on Saturday, April 23.
A sunny day on the bocce ball court provided quite the event for participants and spectators alike, with 11 four-player co-ed teams competing in a high-stakes, double-elimination tournament.
The event lasted from the early morning until the late afternoon.
Lunch was served midway through the tournament in the warm sunshine, while dinner was served inside, following the conclusion of the tournament. A lunch of Italian sausage sandwiches, coleslaw, macaroni salad and potato salad, was followed by a dinner of fried chicken and spaghetti and meatballs.
In concert with dinner included an official trophy ceremony, where the No. 1-4 ranked teams were announced winners. The Sfacimmas took first place, followed by Bocciano Pisanos at No. 2, St. Justin’s Holy Rollers at No. 3 and the Bonano Sailors at No. 4.
The event featured 15 local sponsors, including Enrico’s Pizza, the Italian Food Company, Jimmy Johnson’s Big Chill, Keys Roofing, the Silvestri team at Coldwell Banker Schmitt and others. A full-service bar also provided participants and spectators with hand-crafted cocktails.
Funds from the tournament will be distributed to the Sons and Daughters of Italy’s scholarship fund for high school and college students.
Antenore "Hank" Vinco, 93, was a star performer at the tournament, showcasing his veteran leadership and skill while leading his team through the thicks and thins of the long, hot afternoon. Vinco’s resolve was unwavering down the stretch of the seemingly endless, all-day tournament.
Vinco has spent time staying in Key Largo with son Vinny since February and attends the weekly bocce sessions at the club.
“We meet every Saturday and play from 9 a.m. until the guys get tired, which is usually around 12 or 1,” he said.
The group has fun, but Vinco’s weekly efforts have helped him earn another accomplishment on the bocce court: a second-place finish in the tournament. When he departs from Key Largo for his hometown in Columbus, Ohio, at the conclusion of the month, he will have the trophy in hand.
Vinco hit several clutch shots to lead his team to the championship match, where the Bocciano Pisanos fell in a last-second thriller against the Sfacimmas. Vinco held steady throughout the afternoon, wearing an icy black bandana around his neck to keep cool.
The Italian-American discovered his passion for playing bocce ball in Piney Fork, Ohio, at age 10, and he hasn’t looked back since.
“Where I used to live, the old-timers used to go down there and play on the hard dirt courts. I really liked to watch them play and ended up picking up the game for myself,” he said.
The sport also serves as a great form of exercise for the tenured player.
“I think it’s a great form of exercise. It really get me moving,” Vinco said.
His best skill on the bocce court? “Remember to control your roll,” he said.
The object of the game is for players to roll green or red balls as close as possible to a smaller white ball, which is commonly referred to as the pallina or jack. The friendly, laid-back competition should keep participants coming back for more when next year’s tournament comes around.
Another sign of success for the tournament? The Bonano Bombers and Bonano Sailors teams both made a two-hour, 110-mile journey to compete in the third annual event.
“We had another successful event this year. Fortunately, the weather held up completely fine throughout the afternoon. It was just phenomenal,” said Greg Bianchini, president of the Upper Keys Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge.