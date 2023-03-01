KEY WEST — The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden draws nature enthusiasts year-round to explore its rare and protected 15-acre site, but extra earth-friendly offerings await visitors during the annual GardenFest scheduled Saturday, March 4.
“GardenFest Key West: The Green Market Place 2023” is to combine a plant exhibition and sale, craft market, educational presentations and more at the 5210 College Road property believed to be the only frost-free tropical moist forest garden in the continental United States.
Events are set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free.
GardenFest attendees can view and purchase tropical and native plants from the garden’s on-site nursery and other plant and orchid vendors as well as earth-based arts and crafts with nature themes or composed of natural materials. Eco-friendly products and services, demonstrations and exhibits by conservation-focused nonprofit organizations also are to be featured.
Other planned attractions include a silent auction, a raffle, adult beverages, food vendors and a children’s science corner.
Attendees also can explore the spacious arboretum, garden, wildlife refuge and educational center either at their own pace or during free guided tours offered by docents.
The rich and diverse environment features two wetland habitats, two butterfly gardens with fragrant plants, national and state champion trees, birds, unique art and many threatened and endangered species among other elements.
The garden is one of the oldest attractions in the Key West area. Event information: keywest.garden.