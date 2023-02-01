Ralphie Bra/Pub/Poker Walk participants gather outside the Caribbean Club during a past event.
Participants are to visit five Upper Keys establishments to collect their best poker hand. The 5-mile distance can be driven if attendees prefer not to walk.
Smith
KEY LARGO — The 14th annual Ralphie Bra/Pub/Poker Walk is set for Sunday, Feb. 5.
The event is staged to raise money for local charities and honor the late Upper Keys bartender Ralph Smith, a colorful character who was quick with a drink, but faster with a joke.
Participants are encouraged to decorate and display their most creative bra and/or tutu.
The 5-mile poker walk begins at 11 a.m. at Sharkey’s Pub and Galley and ends at the Caribbean Club around 5 p.m.
Other stops along the way include Hobo’s Cafe, The Catch and the Lazy Lobster. Players can drive to each of the destinations if they do not wish to walk.
The $25 entry fee includes six poker sheets (additional sheets are $5 each). Participants with the best poker hand at the end of the walk will win prizes.
The wrap-up party at the Caribbean Club will feature live music by Luke Sommer Glenn, Jimmy Hawkins, Adam Musick, Bob Bunz and more.
Also on the itinerary are a 50/50 drawing and basket of cheer and restaurant basket raffles.
All money raised goes to the Upper Keys Humane Society and the Cancer Foundation of the Florida Keys.
For more information, contact Kathy Snow at 305-240-0476 or Kristy Schweiss at 305-394-2331.
