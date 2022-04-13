KEY LARGO — Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, a popular martial arts form that can make a positive difference in preserving an individual’s self-defense, is now available at Key Largo Community Park, located at 500 St. Croix Place.
Coach Brandon Lopez, a lifelong Florida Keys native, is now offering group and private classes for children, teens and adults through Bayside Jiu Jitsu, an affiliate of United Martial Arts Family Center in Doral.
Classes are $80 a month, with one hour classes offered Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. for children and 7 p.m. for teens and adults. Open mat classes are 7 p.m. Saturday.
Private lessons can be scheduled for $20 per session, which costs an additional $10 per extra partner.
“We operate at a lower rate to provide kids in the community a fun program at the park,” Lopez said.
In the sport, competitors attempt to control their opponents via submission holds, with the goal of pinning the opponent to the ground. Several techniques can be learned and put into practice in order to gain the dominant position. First developed in 1920, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is based on principles from Japanese Judoka.
A four-stripe blue belt competitor, Lopez mastered the art after learning from master AJ Rivero, who showed him the ropes of the sport. Rivero, a black belt and former mixed martial arts fighter, is now a full-time instructor who runs United Martial Arts in Doral.
Rivero provided the blueprint for the program at Key Largo Community Park, with Lopez developing the curriculum to his own specifications.
The goal of the children’s program is to help introduce kids to the sport, teach basic techniques, and build life skills through participating and learning.
“Safety techniques are especially important, so they can both build confidence and know how to get out of a bad situation,” Lopez said.
Lopez said the first two children in the course, Grace and Kylie, showed tremendous progress, striping up in their belt division after passing the first fundamentals test.
“They are showing respect, doing well with fundamentals and getting the hang of things. At first, they were very shy and timid, but now, they are very confident and will help with new kids who may want to try out the class,” he said.
Teen and adult classes pay closer attention to detail, and students can shoot to reach a number of goals, including entering a competition, striving for new physical health goals and enlisting in the battle to compete for the ultimate prize: becoming a black belt.
“For more advanced adults, we offer weekend classes to go into specific techniques. Students complete harder sessions so they can test themselves,” he said.
Lopez said that there are many benefits to participating in the program. Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, a full-body workout that uses the arms, legs and head, helps build confidence for real-life situations and it can be practiced among a close group of friends from all walks of life.
“Communication is almost free-flowing on the mats,” Lopez said.
This positive sentiment is shared among his students, including Joshua Bruscia, who has been taking classes from Lopez for two years.
“I was looking to lose weight in something more interesting than a regular gym while picking up an extra skill,” he said.
After practicing his skills, “I don’t feel like a dangerous weapon, but it feels cool to walk around and be confident being able to protect myself,” he said.
Since taking back to the mats full-time, Bruscia has lost 40 pounds through practicing the sport and completing other workouts.
He said Lopez’s efforts as a coach are a labor of love, providing his children with private lessons, working on weekends, offering equipment needed to participate, traveling with students to tournaments and more.
“When he’s giving a lesson, he’s focusing on you. Every person is different, but he will break you down in one-on-one, and focus on what you want to focus on. I wouldn’t want to train with anyone else and I couldn’t recommend him enough,” he said.
Lopez’s goal for the program’s future is to have a brick-and-mortar home.
“My goal is for a location not at the park, but somewhere clean and secure for students that we can hang the banner up and hang up class pictures. It would be a safe spot for the kids and adults who come and train,” he said.
For more information, visit baysidejiujitsu.com.