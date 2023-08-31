This year’s Key West BrewFest begins Thursday, Aug. 31, and continues through the Labor Day holiday weekend. The festival features more than 150 beers and ales, including microbrews, all showcased at events ranging from a beer pairing dinner to the oceanfront Signature Tasting Festival.
Frank Arteaga of the 26 Degree Brewing Company of Pompano, Florida, serves up a Creamsicle Sour Ale at last year’s Brewfest signature tasting festival on South Beach, at the foot of Duval Street. The popular event is the Key West Sunrise Rotary’s biggest fundraiser, enabling the organization to offer, on average, $45,000 scholarships and another $49,000 to local non-profits annually.
ROB O’NEAL/Free Press
KEY WEST — Those who revere beer or love lager can indulge their cravings over Labor Day weekend during the annual Key West BrewFest.
Scheduled Thursday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 4, the festival features more than 150 beers and ales, including regional microbrews. They will be showcased at events ranging from a beer pairing dinner to the oceanfront Signature Tasting Festival.