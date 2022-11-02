Bridge run

Participants in the Key Largo Bridge Run/Walk traverse the Jewfish Creek Bridge in 2019. The event returns this month.

 BOB CARE/TDC

KEY LARGO — Runners and walkers of all ages can compete in the annual First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run, scheduled Saturday, Nov. 12.

The course for this 5K run/walk starts at the access road at Gilbert’s Resort, mile marker 107.9. Runners and walkers then travel over and back across the 65-foot-high Jewfish Creek Bridge, which is part of the Overseas Highway.