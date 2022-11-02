KEY LARGO — Runners and walkers of all ages can compete in the annual First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run, scheduled Saturday, Nov. 12.
The course for this 5K run/walk starts at the access road at Gilbert’s Resort, mile marker 107.9. Runners and walkers then travel over and back across the 65-foot-high Jewfish Creek Bridge, which is part of the Overseas Highway.
Participants can pick up race packets Friday, Nov. 11, at First State Bank, mile marker 97. Packets will also be available the morning of the race beginning at 6 a.m. at the starting line at Gilbert’s Resort access road.
The race starts at 7:30 a.m. for both runners and walkers.
The Key Largo Bridge Run happy hour pre-party is set for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Catch Restaurant and Bar, mile marker 102, oceanside. Race participants are each to receive one free beer or glass of wine. Participants are invited to attend to meet other runners and walkers and get the latest information about the weekend from organizers.
Limited race-day parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis to registered participants at Gilbert’s Resort. Carpooling is encouraged. Overflow parking and shuttle service is available on race day for participants, spectators and volunteers at Key Largo School, mile marker 104, oceanside.
Pre-race shuttles are to depart from the school between 6 and 7:20 a.m., and subsequently run from the finish line back to Key Largo School from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Awards are to be presented to the top three male and female overall finishers, overall masters male and female finishers, and the top three finishers in different age groups.
After the race, participants can meet up with family and friends at Gilbert’s for food, refreshments and music.
In partnership with Mote Marine Laboratory, racers will receive a free beverage certificate that can be redeemed at the organization’s Ocean Fest scheduled the afternoon of Nov. 12 at Founders Park in Islamorada.
Online race registration is open and the first 500 registrants are to receive a commemorative dry-fit long-sleeved shirt.