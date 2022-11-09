Despite busy lives and full schedules, finding time for regular meals with loved ones encourages connections and conversations that can benefit mental and physical well-being. Gathering your family, friends, coworkers or neighbors at least once a week to spend time together over a meal provides opportunities to decompress and socialize.
If you’re looking for a little delicious inspiration, the American Heart Association recommends scheduling one night per week to create a recurring tradition and enjoy favorites such as breakfast for dinner. Recipes like Huevos Rancheros from the Eat Smart initiative, nationally supported by Eggland’s Best, are perfectly suited for sharing while making time to destress at the dinner table.
In addition to the mental and emotional benefits of meals with loved ones, eating together can also encourage healthier choices when better-for-you recipes are on the menu. Dining as a group can provide inspiration to try heart-healthy recipes that include the wide variety of vegetables, fruit, whole grains and healthy protein sources recommended by the American Heart Association to help prevent heart disease and stroke.
To find recipe ideas, conversation starters and more tips for mealtime, visit heart.org/together.
Huevos Rancheros
Servings: 4
Salsa:
1 teaspoon canola oil
1/2 cup diced yellow onion
1/2 cup diced poblano pepper, seeds and ribs discarded
1 small fresh jalapeno pepper, seeds and ribs discarded, minced
1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 can (14 1/2 ounces) no-salt-added crushed tomatoes
2 tablespoons water
1/4 teaspoon salt
Huevos Rancheros:
1 teaspoon canola oil
4 large eggs
4 corn tortillas (6 inches), warm
1 can (15 1/2 ounces) no-salt-added black beans, rinsed and drained
1/4 cup shredded low-fat Mexican cheese blend
1 small avocado, quartered and sliced
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (optional)
1 medium lime, cut into four wedges (optional)
To make salsa: In medium saucepan over medium heat, heat oil, swirling to coat bottom. Cook onion 2 minutes, or until almost soft, stirring frequently. Cook poblano and jalapeno peppers 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in garlic. Cook 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes, water and salt. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low. Simmer 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover to keep warm.
To make huevos rancheros: In medium nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat oil, swirling to coat bottom. Cook eggs 3-4 minutes, or until whites are set and edges are fully cooked.
Place one tortilla on each plate. Top each tortilla with beans and one egg, being careful not to break yolk. Gently top each egg with warm salsa, cheese and avocado slices.
Sprinkle each serving with cilantro and serve with lime wedge, if desired.