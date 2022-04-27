MIAMI — In collaboration with leading fishing guides and lodges, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust has launched a campaign to educate anglers on the optimum way to handle bonefish to help increase survival rates and conserve healthy populations.
The techniques have been developed in concert with some of the top guides in the Florida Keys and Bahamas through years of practice, with the goal of making them standard practice for anglers, guides and tournaments in order to ensure healthy bonefish stocks for generations to come.
Bonefish (Albula vulpes) is a trophy species for the shallow-water angler, known for its intense power and lightning runs on light tackle. However, these prized sport fish are especially vulnerable to predators post-release.
“Catching a bonefish is one of the pinnacles of a shallow-water angler’s lifetime achievements,” said Ross Boucek, BTT scientist. “The fishery is economically and culturally important throughout its geographic range, but the fishery can only be sustainable if most fish survive catch and release.”
Research shows that improper handling of bonefish, like excessive handling and removing the fish from the water for more than 15 seconds, can cause up to six times a higher rate of mortality after the fish is released. So the less handling of the fish the better.
Keys fishing guides have also had success using dehooking devices because they can release fish without touching them at all, greatly reducing the stress on the fish.
The bonefish handling recommendations are a stepwise process that anglers and guides can follow to help ensure a healthy release for their catch:
1) While photography is an important part of the recreational fishing industry, it can have negative consequences for the fish if done in excess. Photographing all landed fish should be avoided. Leading guides generally recommend photographing one fish per day, someone’s first bonefish or a larger trophy fish.
2) If you are not going to photograph a fish, use a dehooker tool to expedite release.
3) If you are planning to photograph a fish, remove the fish from the water, supporting it from underneath with clean, wet hands (no gloves), leaving the fish over the water. Photograph the fish and return it to the water in less than 10 seconds. Additionally, being aware of predators in the area is a key factor to a successful release.