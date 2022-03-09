ISLAMORADA — Three men with strong ties to the fishing grounds of Islamorada will be inducted into Bonefish and Tarpon Trust’s Circle of Honor on April 21.
The organization will honor Bass Pro Shops founder and CEO Johnny Morris, the late President George H.W. Bush and the late Capt. George Hommell Jr.
Morris, a noted conservationist and leader in the outdoor recreational industry, will also receive the Lefty Kreh Award for Lifetime Achievement in Conservation, which is BTT’s highest honor. As a founding member of the organization, Morris’ support over the years has made possible important flats research, youth education programs, habitat restoration projects and disaster relief for fishing guides and coastal communities in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian.
Bush will receive posthumous recognition for environmental initiatives advanced during his presidency as well as for his flats fishing passion. Under his administration, Bush established 56 new National Wildlife Refuges; signed the North American Wetlands Conservation Act, which has contributed to the conservation of almost 30 million acres of North American habitat; and supported key amendments to the Clean Air Act, designed to curb acid rain, urban air pollution, toxic air emissions and stratosphere ozone depletion. He was a frequent visitor to Islamorada, where he enjoyed fishing and participating in tournaments that benefitted flats conservation. He was a regular fishing companion of Hommell, who founded Islamorada’s World Wide Sportsman fly/tackle shop, which was later purchased by Morris.
A native of Haines Falls, New York, Hommell made his way after World War II and Korea to Islamorada, where he began guiding in 1952. He started fishing with Bush in 1979 and also guided many other notable anglers, including Ted Williams and Dan Rather. He’s also revered for his pioneering flats fishing techniques. He refined methods for poling for bonefish and developed innovative fly patterns.
In 1967, Hommell launched World Wide Sportsman, catering to anglers traveling to Islamorada from around the world. As a member of the Islamorada Fishing Guides Association in the 1970s, Hommell was one of the early proponents for catch-and-release fishing. He advocated for tarpon and bonefish protection and Everglades restoration through World Wide Sportsman and was a founding member of Bonefish and Tarpon Trust. In 2002, Hommell was named one of NOAA’s environmental heroes in recognition of his numerous contributions to conservation causes.
The BTT Circle of Honor recognizes anglers, fishing guides and conservation leaders who have made significant contributions to the conservation of the flats fishery. It is housed in the Keys History and Discovery Center, located in Islamorada and features an annually rotating exhibit on those honored as well as educational content about the significance of the flats fishery.