Plans

Set up a meeting with a local remodeling company and share your proposed scope of work and budget to see if it’s feasible.

When you decide to renovate your home — whether to sell or make improvements for you and your family to enjoy — setting a budget can be a challenge. Knowing what you want to accomplish may be the easy part, but avoiding the bad advice out there and determining what you can actually afford takes research and detailed planning.

Consider these tips from National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) member contractors to help build an appropriate remodeling budget.