KEY LARGO — A year after undergoing a double mastectomy and radiation treatment to battle breast cancer, Sabrah Witkamp planned to celebrate her recovery by running a half marathon in Greece, but things didn’t work out. So she decided to run on home turf.
When Witkamp’s plans for Athens were foiled by the coronavirus pandemic, and after losing both her parents last month, it was sheer determination that compelled her to run a full marathon, from her home in Key Largo’s Stillwright Point to Bud N’ Mary’s in Islamorada Saturday, Nov. 7, in the rain as Tropical Storm Eta approached.
“When I left at 4:30 in the morning, it was drizzling and really dark out still. I left a note for my husband and son that I would see them down at the Islamorada Publix at 10 a.m., and then I left,” Witkamp said. “The wind was blowing south, so it was almost pushing me and it was never super sunny all day.”
Witkamp had a headlamp on and carried a little bit of money to stop for some water along the way as she ran the 26.22 miles in 6 hours and 29 minutes.
“I ran a 15-minute, 6-second mile. I’m not a fast runner by any stretch,” Witkamp said. “I cramped up a bit and had to stop a few times. I think around 8:30 [a.m.], people started meeting me. I felt so accomplished. I was so grateful for their support, that they took the time out to help me check something off my bucket list.”
When she first started training after her cancer fight, she could barely run to the end of her street. This is a new journey for Witkamp as she celebrates her 50th birthday which was Friday, Nov. 13.
“I had to do it. It was a now-or-never situation. I’ve always been a runner and I did it to raise awareness for breast cancer. I did it because I’m a survivor. I did it to encourage others to take care of themselves, and believe me, I know getting started is always the hardest part,” Witkamp said.
“My surgery was Oct. 1, 2019. I started training in January or February of this year sort of inconsistently for the first 10 months, but I kept at it. It was hard and it was hard to be disciplined. I was dedicated to the thought of being a marathon runner. I also was more motivated because I thought we were going to be in Greece.”
Witkamp bought an Athens run T-shirt for inspiration.
It has been through the distances run and the time spent by herself that she’s been able to shed some of the grief for her parents and begin to self-heal.
Friend Sabrina Wampler ran the last leg of the race alongside Witkamp.
“I think that Sabrah is one of the sincerest people that I know,” Wampler said. “She’s had a lot of difficult circumstances in her life recently and she still did it. She still achieved her personal goal. She didn’t let COVID stop her. She didn’t even let Tropical Storm Eta stop her. She’s taught me to stay true to ourselves.
“She’s a bad ass and we’re all so very proud of her.”
Every 5 miles during her marathon run, Witkamp stopped to provide Facebook live updates in American sign language, since she used to teach at the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind, and remains friends with former students and staff.
Witkamp now teaches at Ocean Studies Charter School in Key Largo and says her students have learned a lesson about perseverance.
Since being diagnosed with cancer last year on April Fool’s Day, Witkamp said she has shifted emotionally to be more mindful, resolute and a better listener.
Ten years ago, Witkamp’s mother was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer and passed away this year on Oct. 30. Both parents died within 29 days of each other.
“Twenty years ago, I had no idea that this is something that I’d go through or something that my mother went through, but here I am. I practice a mindful minute with my students and we try to pay it forward,” Witkamp said.
“I still can’t believe people showed up to support me. I was so humbled. Who am I? I’m just a girl trying to check something off my bucket list.”
Witkamp will travel this week to her hometown of Springfield, Illinois. She will be flying the 1,340-mile distance.