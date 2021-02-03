ISLAMORADA — Keys History & Discovery Center will present “Al Capone’s Miami: Paradise or Purgatory,” a live virtual lecture by author and journalist Sally J. Ling, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Alphonse Gabriele “Al” Capone, also known as “Scarface,” rose to become the undisputed king of the Chicago mob during the Prohibition era. He was one of America’s most infamous gangsters and earned the moniker Public Enemy Number One. However, less is known about his time in Florida.
Ling will share tales of Capone’s home in Miami Beach, where he spent time before and after his imprisonment in Alcatraz., as well as stories of his illegal businesses, how he enjoyed the rich Miami nightlife, entertained the famous and infamous alike, was harassed by local residents and law enforcement, and was arrested several times. Miami is also where Capone eventually died.
The lecture is free for center members and $5 for non-members. Register in advance at keysdiscovery.com/lectures.
This virtual program utilizes GoToWebinar. For more information on this platform, go to keysdiscovery.com/virtual-platforms.