ISLAMORADA — The village’s new top cop is a Marathon native with 23 years of law enforcement experience. Capt. Derek Paul replaces Major Corey Bryan, who is retiring from the head role at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s Islamorada sector.
Born and raised in Marathon, Paul attended Santa Fe College in Gainesville to explore criminal justice and has since pursued public safety and law enforcement after initially serving as a firefighter.
Paul moved into his new office in Islamorada Village Hall earlier this month.
As a young man, Paul learned he had a greater calling for law enforcement over fire safety, so he began in the corrections department in Key West in 1997. Earning the Detention Deputy of the Year award in 2000, he was promoted to sergeant at the Marathon jail. The following year, he switched to road patrol and was assigned to Key Largo. He worked in Key Largo for about five years and recalls certain incidents that got his heart beating rapidly. He said adrenaline is part of the job.
“When there is excitement, you have to rise above it and get the job done,” he said.
One memorable event was a burglary in progress at the Ocean Reef Club. The thief was on the loose and stole a golf cart to flee. Across the fairways and along the roads he sped, with three officers including Paul giving chase. The thief exited the exclusive neighborhood and proceeded down Card Sound Road, said Paul. It turned into a foot chase and the perpetrator managed to elude the officers for about three hours, but they successfully apprehended him.
After Key Largo, Paul was assigned to Islamorada, where he became a lieutenant, and in 2012-2013, he dealt with a domestic abuse case in Venetian Shores that turned deadly. Calls came in reporting numerous shots fired. When the officers arrived, the violence continued, and they had to return fire. The man died at the scene.
Another memorable case involved barricades. In Marathon in Paul’s early days, a firefighter armed with a gun and wearing a bulletproof vest met the officers, including Paul, outside. The man was threatening to kill himself. The officers worked to calm him down, but he still shot himself. Luckily, the injury was not life-threatening.
Paul said he is aware that each community is unique. He appreciates that many of the same village employees that were in Islamorada when he worked there in 2012-2013 remain working there today.
Paul believes in community policing which involves partnerships with the community, which is Sheriff Rick Ramsay’s directive.
“It’s a great philosophy and it works well,” he said. He pointed to the National Night Out event and the Citizens Police Academy, which is a hands-on view of what officers do, as ways to become involved and get to know sheriff’s officers.
Paul is married to Christine, who is the principal of Stanley Switlik Elementary School in Marathon, and they have two sons, ages 16 and 12. While Paul largely remained here after attending the same schools his sons attend in Marathon, he foresees both of his kids leaving the Keys at age 18. Paul’s sister lives in Atlanta, so that big city may offer options. As for him, he knows he “has big shoes to fill” after the retirement of Bryan at the end of the year.
“I look forward to working with village staff and continuing to serve our community,” Paul said.