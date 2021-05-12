LOWER KEYS — Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium and one local dive operator are helping to educate tourists and residents on the fragile world of coral reef ecosystems.
Captain Hooks Dive Center and Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium recently unveiled a program called “Mote on the Boat,” a unique reef experience with leading experts in coral science, Mote spokeswoman Allison Delashmit said.
Every Tuesday, a marine scientist from Mote will come aboard a Captain Hooks Looe Key snorkel and dive trip to talk to visitors and locals alike about the Florida Reef Tract and coral restoration’s role in conserving and protecting this national treasure, Delashmit said.
As coral reefs, the “rainforests of the sea,” are facing mass extinction, Mote has been pushing the frontiers of coral research and restoration techniques for decades and is a worldwide leader in coral conservation and research, Delashmit said.
Captain Hooks has been awarded the designation as Blue Star operator by the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and is a local leader in responsible tourism and ocean stewardship.
The charter dive company takes multiple daily dive and snorkel trips to Looe Key, out of its Big Pine Key location. Looe Key, located within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, is named one of NOAA’s 7 Iconic Reefs and is part of the world’s largest restoration effort. In addition to experiencing this reef, snorkelers and divers will have face-to-face access to one of Mote’s local marine scientists throughout the duration of the trip.
The new program, which will be offered every Tuesday through the summer, was born out a previous partnership between Mote and Captain Hooks called Reef Revival. Reef Revival was a bit more intense and divers sat through a seminar at Mote and then would work directly in the coral nursery cleaning corals and fragging corals, Delashmit said.
Captain Hooks is one of the largest dive operators in the Keys and has expanded its locations in the past several years. It now has three locations in the Keys: Big Pine Key, Key West and Marathon.
Mote has been a leader in coral restoration efforts in the Keys for more than a decade. Mote has out-planted 116,285 corals in the Keys. This year, Mote has planted nearly 9,000 and plans to plant more than 37,000 by the end of the year, according to Delashmit.
To make reservations on one of the “Mote on the Boat” trips or for more information, contact Captain Hooks at 305-872-9863.