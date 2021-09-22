ISLAMORADA — A group of four charter captains and conservationists removed a record 564 invasive lionfish from local waters over the weekend at REEF’s 12th annual Lionfish Derby and Festival, shattering their own record by 165 fish, according to Tony Young, owner of Forever Young Fishing Charters, who was one team member.
“We look forward to this every year,” Young said. “It’s something we get to do as friends and take a step back from charters and hunt lionfish. The energy is always very positive.”
The two-day tournament, which went from Sept. 10 to 11, got off to a rocky start for the group. Young said Friday did not produce the numbers they were hoping for, which in a way was good since it meant there could be less of the invasive, venomous lionfish in the water. But on Saturday, they began to put up some “really good numbers.” They hit their goal of 500 and “every fish after that was exciting.” The possibility was brought up that they could gun for 600, a potential goal for next year’s derby.
Lionfish have to be hunted via spearfishing, and the team went down on multiple dives of 20 to 40 minutes at a time. Every fish is speared individually and Young said sometimes “you can almost stab at them.”
On some dives, they were surfacing with only a couple of fish, while on others they were pulling in more than 40. The team participated in the “Apex Predators” division, the more competitive of the two at the derby, and carries a first-place prize of $1,200.
Lionfish are unique in appearance, with bright, many-colored fins and intricate patterns on their skin. They are not native to the Keys and were most likely introduced by accident through pet trade. They have venomous fin spines and have almost no natural predators for that reason.
“They’re very gluttonous eaters,” Young said. “They’ll eat until basically fish are protruding out of their stomachs.”
The fish they devour are some species that are economically vital to the fishing industry in the Keys, such as smaller, juvenile grouper.
The derby is partly to remove as many of them as possible and partly to promote awareness about the species and the need to manage it. At the derby’s weigh-in, local chefs come to prepare the fish on the dock.
Young said it’s a misconception that lionfish cannot be eaten because of their venom. Even though there are many of them on the reefs, they are considered somewhat of a delicacy because of the difficult method needed to catch them. Fish from the derby are sent to restaurants and vendors up and down the Keys.
Young is from Minnesota originally and started diving and fishing there when he was 12. He made many trips to the Keys during high school and college at the University of Minnesota and moved down after graduating, wanting to start his own charter company, which he now has.
He added that his “heart has always been in conservation,” and that is part of the reason he and his team are so competitive during the lionfish derby. He has a degree in environment and sustainability and has worked at the Georgia Aquarium and Coral Restoration Foundation.
He remarked that the lionfish is a “really beautiful fish” and that he had some in his aquarium in college, but that people don’t always realize how bad the situation is with the invasive species since not everyone goes underwater. This was the eighth year that he and his team participated in the derby.
It’s his opinion that the number of lionfish in Keys waters are “going drastically down” over the years. He attributes that to the efforts of charters removing them during the derby, or whenever they see them out on the water. Reached last Tuesday, he said he had taken two out of the water that morning.