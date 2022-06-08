SOUTH FLORIDA — Castaways Against Cancer will hold its 23rd kayak event from June 10-17, during which paddlers will make a 160-mile trek from Miami to Key West in a challenging, fulfilling and exhausting journey to raise funds for cancer research and awareness.
On Friday, the group will once again gather at Virginia Key in Miami before the start of a tedious seven-day stretch. Paddlers average about 23 miles per day.
While the trip is long and tiring, the viewing experience is unmatched, participants say. Cutting through canals and carving up both Florida Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, paddlers are awakened by colorful sunrises and put to sleep by soft sunsets during their voyage to the southernmost city in the United States.
Along the way, waves will be rough and wind can be extremely uncooperative, but every single participant has been affected by cancer in some way, whether they have lost a close friend, family member or loved one to the battle, or fought the disease themselves.
For an entire week, it’s an all-day affair, with paddlers starting between 5:30 and 6 a.m. and finishing at 7 or 8 p.m. Along the way, the group must contend with mosquitoes and midges, rising and falling tides, and the potential for a pulse storm or worse.
Despite mother nature’s tendency to throw chaos into the mix, especially in the Florida Keys, the risk never outweighs the reward, participants say.
During this year’s journey, paddlers will be joined by pedalers once again, as bicyclists will make a 170-mile journey from Miami to Key West, meeting their aquatic counterparts for a second consecutive year. Bike riders first joined the journey in 2021.
With a mission of focusing on funding cancer research and honoring those who have fought the fight, the group has raised over $1.5 million since its original founding in 2000.
An annual theme takes precedence each year for the group, and this year’s mantra is “The Carry On Tour: A New Day, A New Way,” in honor of the hit song written and performed by Crosby, Stills and Nash in 1991.
It’s a perfect theme for a group that was kickstarted by a group of “ragtag, sea-hippie friends” nine years after the song was released. The 501©(3) nonprofit was founded by Steve O’Brien after he lost his mother to a battle with cancer in 1999, and soon later, the group moved forward with the annual paddle.
Marathon resident Suzy Curry officially became an 11-year breast cancer survivor as of June 1, and this year, she will once again participate in the grueling paddle. She completes the Florida Keys section of the trip annually, which consists of 110 miles.
However, she said that this year’s grueling trip may be her last.
“My body is basically saying I can’t do this anymore,” she said.
This year will likely mark the end of an era for Castaways Against Cancer, as both Curry and founder Steve O’Brien plan to “hang up the paddle” after this year’s trip.
Curry said that her husband often follows her and the rest of the group in his boat on the stretch following the Seven Mile Bridge as an additional safety measure on several past trips.
“The team is made up of tremendous people that kayak because they or their loved ones have been affected by this,” Curry said.
The Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Health System has been supported by Castaways Against Cancer for the last two years, and on Feb. 4, Castaways announced a five-year partnership with Sylvester with the goal of raising $1.5 million in additional funding for cancer funding.
All money raised by Castaways Against Cancer has gone toward breakthrough research projects for lymphoma, pediatric brain tumors and early cancer detection, among others. As part of the agreement, Sylvester will match 50 cents to every dollar donated to Castaways Against Cancer.
“They are a wonderful organization. Grants, fundraising and research are extremely expensive, and it can be challenging to get money from the state and national government, so private funding is often an excellent way to do it,” said Curry, who received treatment at Sylvester.
Positive results are showing across the board, and organizations such as Sylvester provide hope for patients.
“It gives you hope, and that’s why I do this. Cancer doesn’t define you. You deal with the nasty treatment. It’s a bump in the road. You can overcome any obstacle you want,” she said.
Family, friends and those in the community can follow the group’s journey on social media, as updates are posted daily on the progress of the trip.
Visit Castaways Against Cancer’s Facebook page at facebook.com/castawaysagainstcancer or Instagram account at instagram.com/castawaysagainstcancer.
The public can access more information, make a charitable contribution or check the interactive map of Castaways Against Cancer’s paddle and cycle journey at castawaysagainstcancer.com.