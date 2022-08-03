KEY LARGO — The Key Players is hosting auditions for the community theater group’s first show of the 2023-23 season, Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Open auditions are scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, and Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, 102050 Overseas Highway.
Performance dates are Oct. 27-30 and Nov. 3-5.
“Little Shop of Horrors” is a Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi musical. Ashman and Menken (Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty And The Beast” and “Aladdin”) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.
The show tells the story of meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” — after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent toward global domination.
Those auditioning for a part should prepare a 2-minute song or cut of a song and bring accompaniment track. Ages 13 and older may audition. For more information about auditioning and available parts, visit thekeyplayers.org/upcoming-auditions.
The local acting troupe is also seeking volunteers to build sets, arrange costumes, work backstage and sell tickets.