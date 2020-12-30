ISLAMORADA — The Keys History and Discovery Center will present “History in Images: Dry Tortugas National Park,” a live virtual lecture at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, by James A. Kushlan and Kirsten Hines.
Isolated 70 miles west off Key West, the islands of Dry Tortugas National Park appear to arise as if by magic, floating atop the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Juan Ponce de León named the islands after turtles, making “Tortugas,” the second oldest persistent place name in North America.
Kushlan and Hines will share some of the diverse stories of Fort Jefferson and the Dry Tortugas that they have uncovered in their Images of America book, “Dry Tortugas National Park.”
They will discuss the lighthouse built in 1826; the nation’s most ambitious masonry fortification, Fort Jefferson, and its role in the Civil War; and Dr. Samuel Mudd and the other Lincoln conspirators imprisoned there.
They will show photos of the waters, coral reefs and aquatic life that remain among the most biologically intact in the American tropics.
The lecture is free for center members and $5 for non-members. Register in advance at keysdiscovery.com/lectures. This virtual program utilizes GoToWebinar.