STOCK ISLAND — Carla Fry will be the first to say that most of her success has come from her military training.
Fry, a former U.S. Army medic and sergeant, is the director of Nursing and Health Sciences programs at the College of the Florida Keys. The school organized more than 32 mass COVID-19 vaccination events and inoculated 20,000 people since the vaccinations made their way to the Florida Keys, Fry said.
The college formed a partnership with the local offices of the Florida Department of Health in January, after Fry and the nursing students worked closely with Baptist Health South Florida nurses and doctors at the health group’s medical facility at the Ocean Reef Club while the students were off for the winter break.
Her military experience was invaluable when it came to staging the large mass vaccination events at CFK in the past several months.
“Most of my success came from my military training,” she said.
But Fry credited her students for the success of CFK’s mass vaccination events. The students took her “playbook,” developed an app and ran with the project, she said.
“The students were really tech savvy,” Fry said. “They just had so much creativity and so much energy.”
All total, 133 CFK nursing students have administered vaccinations, racking up 6,000 hours of invaluable volunteer time, Fry said.
“The students have really reaped the benefits,” Fry said.
As the larger mass events begin to wind down, Fry has taken the vaccinations directly to the service-oriented businesses that need them the most. In the past several weeks, Fry has arranged smaller vaccination events at restaurants and hotels to reach people who be may be too busy to schedule an appointment, she said.
Prior to joining the CFK family in 2019, Fry led an accomplished military career that morphed into healthcare and education professions.
As the daughter of a Vietnam soldier, Fry felt the call to serve early in life and joined the Army at age 17. After graduating from her Canton, Ohio, high school one year early, she enlisted in the Army as a medic and was soon stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado. Very early in her training, Fry learned the lessons that most resonate with her today: Be tough and accept challenges.
“I was a 17-year old, 99-pound girl. I was already at a disadvantage, so I couldn’t just be good. I had to be great,” Fry said. “I had to learn to be mentally tough and to say ‘yes’ to whatever opportunity came my way in order to prove myself.”
Through that philosophy, Fry developed a broad set of skills beyond her primary duties as a medic. They ranged from mechanics to making eyeglasses to field sanitation testing. Her work earned her an Expert Field Medical Badge.
Fry’s high test scores resulted in a seat at the prestigious West Point Preparatory School. After her time at West Point, she transferred to Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, New York, where she worked in their health clinic during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. During her time in New York, she helped open a new pediatric hospital for which she earned an U.S. Army commendation medal.
Fry was then sent to Fort Gordon in Georgia, where she attended school to become a licensed practical nurse, also known as a “91 Charlie” in Army terms. She remained in Georgia and worked as a critical care nurse at Eisenhower Army Medical Center. When Operation Desert Storm hit, she was required to remain stateside to care for critically wounded soldiers who were transported to her hospital from the war zone.
By the end of her service in 2002, Fry earned the rank of sergeant. With support of the G.I. Bill, she then pursued her educational goals. She earned an undergraduate degree at Kent State University, a master’s degree in nursing at Jacksonville University and a doctorate at the University of Florida.
Prior to her position at CFK, Fry served as the undergraduate director of the Nathan M. Bisk Center for Professional Studies, the RN-BSN program director and a tenured associate professor of nursing at Jacksonville University.
In 2018, Fry was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship, which gave her the opportunity to teach, conduct research and assist with curriculum development at the University of Belize for a semester.
Upon returning from Belize, Fry, daughter Olivia and longtime partner Curt Dawkins relocated to Key West full-time. Using a Veterans Affairs business loan, she and Dawkins bought the Courthouse Deli and brought the Ohio-based Whit’s Frozen Custard to the heart of Old Town.
Fry is known for her innovative thinking and dedication to students, and during her tenure, the college’s Nursing and Health Sciences programs have flourished. A record number of students enrolled in the RN and RN to BSN bachelor’s degree programs.
Fry’s efforts have led to expanded community healthcare partnerships as well as the development of new phlebotomy and medical assistant certificates. Her leadership and contributions in training healthcare professionals have played a large role during the era of COVID-19.