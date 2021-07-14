MARATHON — Bragging rights have motivated amateur barbecue griller Randy Botteri to compete against other community grillers in this weekend’s two-day inaugural Florida Keys BrewBQ hosted by the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce.
BrewBQ competitors are to smoke and sauce a pork shoulder or Boston butt on Saturday followed by a brisket on Sunday for judging. The top dish in each division will garner a trophy and a $250 cash prize. The best overall dish award is a trophy and $500 cash.
Botteri, as chef of “Botteri Bistro,” is taking the competition seriously. A trifecta would yield a $1,000 windfall to the best chef.
“The Boston butt will go around midnight or 1 a.m. (Saturday). It’s going to take about 14 hours at least and the brisket will take about 12 hours. The meats have to rest. Since I’m using a smoker with real wood, it cooks a little different than some of the other units. I can’t make it cook any faster so I’d rather it be done early. I will keep it wrapped,” he said.
For Botteri, his smoker is “foolproof” and proprietary.
“I know from doing this all through COVID, it takes about six to seven hours before anything happens,” he said of his year-long experience of cooking for family and friends.
“Botteri Bistro” is named after Botteri’s back patio.
“When anyone comes to visit, they call my patio the bistro. I have a nice pergola and we sit around and eat. That’s just what we do,” he said.
“Team Pitcher,” with head chef Matt Pitcher, wife Reetta and son Caden, also are focused on bragging rights.
“I want the $1,000, but more so, we want the bragging rights,” Pitcher said. “I’m from North Carolina, so of course I think everything should be North Carolina barbecue. I use a type of wood that processes the brisket up to 25 hours. Everything that I use is homemade. I don’t use anything store bought.”
Pitcher is planning side dishes in addition to the pulled pork and brisket.
“I’ll probably make mac and cheese and cornbread or baked beans. I plan on having a few,” he said.
This is one of the first post-COVID events the Marathon chamber is hosting since it had to cancel its annual seafood festival fundraiser in March.
“The Marathon chamber and board are really excited to host a new event, and one of the first events post-COVID,” said chamber CEO Daniel Samess. “More so, as it will aid in restocking our scholarship fund so we can continue and hopefully increase our annual scholarships to Marathon High School seniors, Take Stock in Children and our continuing education grants to business members of our Marathon chamber.”
In keeping with the “BrewBQ” name, Samess estimates the event will feature 30 different craft beers, ales and hard ciders from craft brewers including Florida Keys Brewing Co., Islamorada Beer Co., the Waterfront Brewery and the Southernmost Homebrew Club, among others.
Live music performances are planned for both days including local musicians John Bartus and Adrienne Z, Terry Cassidy and Mike Bailey and The Original Lady A Blues Band.
Musical highlights include hits from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s performed by South Florida’s The Rock Show band, and a performance by singer/songwriter Bridgette Tatum, whose hit “She’s Country” was recorded and released by platinum-selling country star Jason Aldean.
The BrewBQ will be staged at the open-air Marathon Community Park at mile marker 49, oceanside. The festival also features games for children, retail vendors, a boat show and more.
Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 17, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Tickets are $5 per person each day. Children younger than 12 are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.
VIP tickets are available for $50 each and include four event admission tickets, four drink tickets and two festival beer mugs.
More event information is available at keysbrewbq.com.