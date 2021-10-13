MARATHON — In an effort to bring new attractions and make Marathon Community Park even more of a family destination, a new form of recreation has been introduced in recent weeks to the park: chess.
The parks and recreation department’s Alex Gross got the idea from looking at parks and recreation in other cities that have chess tables. New York City, of course, is perhaps the most notable example, with an almost famous chess scene in Central Park and other parks around its boroughs.
Gross said some other cities have outdoor chess tables as well. But the pre-made chess tables, with the board installed in the middle, are quite expensive on a small-town budget.
“Like thousands of dollars,” Gross said. “So I figured I’d make the ones we already had into something.”
Gross’ job title is fitting for this type of project. He is a “recreation specialist.”
Through Gross’ do-it-yourself aplomb, the chess boards were made, two each on four concrete picnic tables that already sat in the park. It was as simple as using spray paint and masking tape. One of the boards was smudged when an iguana stepped in it while the paint was still drying, but Gross fixed it to be usable again.
The painting was done roughly six weeks ago. Anyone is able to come at any time the park is open to play, with pieces for chess, checkers and dominoes available in the office. The park has also started a designated time for chess in the park of 5-7 p.m. on Thursdays (it was originally 6-8 but was moved for better daylight).
Gross said attendance so far has been “pretty thin” but he’s hoping to begins to pick up once the more-busy winter season starts in the Keys.
Gross himself does play chess recreationally and said he’s used the new painted boards to play “random people here and there.”
“I’ve won some and I’ve lost some,” he said.
So far, it’s been a pretty average level of play going on in the park.
“No grandmasters have shown up that I’m aware of,” Gross said.
Gross said the chess boards are part of an effort to bring more attractions to the park, not just for sports. The boards are in the picnic area, next to the playground. Other coming attractions are an outdoor exercise area ordained with art from a local artist, updated playground equipment coming soon and possibly a renovated skate park.