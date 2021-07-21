KEY LARGO — As a reprieve from the summertime blues, the Women of the Moose are hosting a “Christmas in July Pawliday Party” to benefit the Upper Keys Humane Society.
“We had an adult Easter egg party with an egg hunt and it benefited the Humane Society. It was a blast. We’ve had Christmas in July parties before just to break up the summer and to give parents a break, so we thought to have it again for the Humane Society,” Key Largo Women of the Moose 1565 Senior Regent Deb Starcher said. “We already had one event for them, but that isn’t going to tide them over forever. The shelter runs on donations and Christmas in July is a good time for a great cause.”
Christmas festivities will be inside the club and outside under the tiki hut. Starcher has been decorating since last week.
“It’s going to be like it’s really Christmas. It’s going to be a blast. The Women of the Moose like to support our community,” she said.
The event will feature appetizers and door prizes for a $10 donation. The money goes directly toward the care of cats and dogs living at the no-kill shelter next to Tradewinds Plaza and toward its future expansion.
There will be a silent auction and a pick-your-prize auction as well as a raffle to pick a stocking from the tree. Tim Dressing with the Key Largo Woodrats will be playing live music. A “Tacky Christmas Attire” prize will be offered and the grand door prize is still being decided, according to Upper Keys Humane Society board member Shylon Martin.
“It’s going to be a fun event, and adults need this right now,” she said. “We are very fortunate that the Women of the Moose are giving us this venue. We’re trying the best we can. We are over capacity with cats. We had a few extra crate donations that we house cats in until we can re-home them. We usually have to get them spayed or neutered first. We have a great community and we’re able to find good homes for our cats and dogs.”
Donation boxes in local businesses for the tiny shelter were returned when doors had to be closed due to COVID-19. The financial support to run the shelter nearly ceased, according to Martin.
“We are trying so hard to expand the shelter so that we can accept more animals and larger dogs. We’ve had larger dogs dumped over the fence on us recently and we can’t take them. We don’t have the space. So we are just trying to think of fun events that will help us raise money,” she said.
The planned expansion is in the permitting phase, which Upper Keys Humane Society President Angela Boehm hopes will be a speedy process.
“This year’s cat explosion is the worst we have ever seen,” she said.
Cats are easy companions, according to Martin.
The small shelter is currently caring for more than 55 cats and seven dogs. So far this year, it’s adopted out two dogs and six cats. More homes for cats are simply needed.
The Christmas in July Pawliday Party is from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Key Largo Moose Lodge, 98800 Overseas Highway, in the median of U.S. 1. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Moose Lodge or by calling Martin at 305-766-3074.